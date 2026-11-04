David Jones Stores Face Possible Closure as Elizabeth Street Flagship Future Remains Uncertain

David Jones, the iconic Australian department store, may soon close most of its stores, with administrators possibly appointed by Thursday. The Elizabeth Street flagship in Sydney faces an uncertain future, marking the end of an era for a 150-year-old institution.

David Jones, the iconic Australian department store chain, is in trouble and most of its stores are likely to soon close. Administrators could be appointed by Thursday, putting the future of the Elizabeth Street flagship store in Sydney in doubt.

For many Australians of a certain generation and background, the prospect feels like hearing that two-thirds of Uluru was about to disappear. Back in the day, DJs was not merely a department store. It was an absolute institution, just like the Liberal Party, the Sydney Morning Herald and the ABC. It had always been there for 150 years, since early colonial days.

Also read Dozens of David Jones stores rumoured to close amid financial pressure

Other shoppers might have gone to Gowings, Myer or Grace Brothers, but not us. For those of us from the regions, a visit to the DJs flagship store on Elizabeth Street was nothing less than an annual Big Day Out, usually in early summer when school was over.

Off the farm at Peats Ridge, scrubbed up for the occasion, Mum would drive our Holden station wagon, filled with however many of her six kids could fit, to park it at grandpa's place at Wahroonga. From there we would catch the train to Town Hall. From the age of four onwards I would traipse through the streets holding Mum by the hand, stunned at both the noise and the foetid air and grit of the dusty, dirty city.

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Then we would cross the portal into DJs, and everything changed. Here was calm to my farm, here was glitz and ritz. Here was an expanse of cool marble flooring, an amazing set of moving wooden stairs called an escalator, and also a lift, complete with an old attendant in a peaked cap and crimson uniform. There were no buttons in the lift to denote floors.

Instead this kindly old fellow had his hand on a dial like the one used on the bridge of a ship, full steam ahead, steady astern, to get it moving. As it stopped at each level, he would portentously make announcements. Children's wear, shoes, toys. Dining, kitchen and bridal wear.

Women's designer fashion, men's formal wear. And so on. From section to section, Mum invariably seemed to be attended by elderly ladies dressed in black, always with name tags on their impossibly large bosoms. Yes, I know, but these are my memories and I cannot change them.

Trust And Customer Loyalty

For hours we would go to department after department, focusing on socks and jocks but not frocks, shoes but not booze. It was no small thing to clothe and hoof a family of eight, particularly with the older ones going to boarding school. You could also buy extraordinary things such as new refrigerators, as we did in 1966, to replace our kerosene-operated one. When said fridge did not quite work as promised, DJs replaced it, holus-bolus, no questions asked.

I told you, they were an institution, and a totally trusted one at that. To my astonishment, and this was exclusive to DJs, Mum would not have to hand over either cash or write a cheque to pay for the purchases. Instead she had this little plastic card with her name, Mrs Peter FitzSimons, and the DJs insignia on it.

This went back to something called Your account, Madam, which apparently she and Dad could pay later, something I knew would be a relief to Dad. Sometimes, when my whinging would become unbearable, Mum would put me in the hands of two or three of my elder siblings to go and watch one of the endless newsreels at the State Theatrette.

Looking back, rotating us through the newsreels might have been the times she would get one prize Christmas present for each of us, from Santa. But I cannot be sure. Once, when I asked her how she and Dad managed the whole Santa thing with six kids in the house, she was appalled at the question and would not countenance even the possibility that he was not real.

It mattered nowt to her that at that point I was already old enough to have been sent from the field against the All Blacks for violence. For lunch, Mum would save money by not feeding us in the DJs cafeteria on the bottom floor, and certainly not in the restaurant on the top floor.

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Instead we would be gathered once more to go around the corner to the milk bar opposite St James Station, where a nice man with a gold tooth would serve meat pies with maty sauce and actual spearmint milkshakes with scoops of ice-cream. This too could shut me up for a bit, I am told.

When I was still a baby on such excursions, Mum and many women could avail themselves of the Women's Amenities Centre and Creche rooms in Hyde Park, on the corner of Park and Elizabeth streets. There bubs could be breastfed out of the public gaze and even left for a short time while the shopping continued. But now, of course, I was too big for that.

Moon Landing Memories

On July 21, 1969, crowds gathered around a TV inside DJs in Sydney to watch the Apollo 11 land on the moon. Finally the day would be done, and we would leave the store, my vision invariably blocked by Mum's shopping bags, always covered with those curious black-and-white squiggles that were the signature of the store. Train. Grandpa.

Holden. Home. And there would be Dad, letting out a ritual groan when he found out how much Mum had spent at DJs this time. As a young one, it never occurred to me that when I got to be a Dad, my own family would not always have a DJs to go to.

And yet, as it is, I have been to that flagship store no more than three times in the past three-and-a-half decades of married life, once to see Santa Claus, I knew it, and if my wife has gone a lot more often, it is still not frequent. Online shopping is easier, and in any case DJs is no longer the standout store in a group of four or five that it was, but just an old oak tree in a very thick forest of specialised stores.

The End Of An Era

As I write, it is not certain what is going to happen to the Elizabeth Street store, but one way or another it feels like the end of an era is nigh. The possible appointment of administrators by Thursday would mark a sombre milestone for a retailer that has been part of Australian life since colonial days. For generations of families, David Jones was more than a shop.

It was a place of wonder, trust and quiet magic, from the cool marble floors to the wooden escalators and the lift attendant who announced each floor like a ship's captain.