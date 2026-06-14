Cooper Connolly's Masterclass Guides Australia to Thrilling One-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Australia secured a dramatic one-wicket victory in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur, chasing down 276 runs with three balls to spare. Cooper Connolly's blistering 149 off 134 balls led the comeback after Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scored 83 and Shoriful Islam took a career-best 6-48.

In a thrilling conclusion to the third One Day International ( ODI ) between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur , the visiting team secured a dramatic one-wicket victory on Sunday.

Australia, set a target of 276 runs after Bangladesh's innings, achieved the chase with just three balls to spare, turning what seemed like a certain defeat into a memorable win. The match was a showcase of contrasting performances, with Australia's opening batsman Cooper Connolly delivering a career-defining century to anchor the chase, while Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam produced a magnificent bowling spell that nearly sealed the game for the home side.

This victory, though it came after Bangladesh had already clinched the three-match series with wins in the first two games, prevented a clean sweep and highlighted the unpredictable nature of limited-overs cricket. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a competitive total of 5/274 in their 50 overs. The innings was built around a superb, unbeaten knock of 83 runs from 88 balls by their key top-order batsman Towhid Hridoy.

Hridoy's composed effort, his 13th ODI half-century, provided the stability Bangladesh needed after early wickets. He received valuable support from a pair of aggressive, unbeaten half-centuries from the middle order. Litton Das contributed 58 runs before retiring hurt with a muscle injury, though he later returned to complete his innings, while Mosaddek Hossain added a quickfire, unbeaten 56.

Their partnerships ensured the total crossed the 270-run mark, a daunting target on a Mirpur track that traditionally offers some assistance to bowlers, especially spinners. Australia's bowlers toiled hard, with Shoriful Islam winning the man-of-the-match award for his exceptional figures of 6 for 48, a career-best performance that ripped through the Australian top order and gave Bangladesh a genuine chance of defending the score. Australia's chase began with intent.

Openers Cooper Connolly and the captain Josh Inglis added 40 runs in the first few overs before Shoriful Islam broke through, dismissing Inglis. The wickets then fell at regular intervals, with Australia slipping to 3 for 70 after Alex Carey was caught brilliantly by Soumya Sarkar at short cover off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed. At this stage, Bangladesh's bowlers, led by Shoriful and supported by Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, seemed to be in total control.

However, Cooper Connolly stood firm. The 25-year-old opener, playing a mature and aggressive innings, refused to panic. He first built a crucial 64-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne (29) and then formed similarly vital stands with Cameron Green and the lower-order batsman Oliver Peake. Shoriful Islam continued his remarkable spell, removing Peake and Xavier Bartlett in consecutive deliveries, leaving Australia in a precarious position.

Ben Dwarshhuis bravely denied Shoriful a hat-trick, but his own dismissal soon after left Australia needing five runs from the final 15 deliveries with only two wickets remaining. A moment of fortune came when Tanzid Hasan dropped a straightforward catch at gully off the bowling of Adam Zampa, a miss that shifted the momentum.

Connolly finally fell to Mustafizur Rahman after a magnificent innings of 149 off 134 balls, decorated with 13 fours and six sixes, having just reached his first ODI century. That left the equation at four runs needed with nine balls left, and the tailenders Adam Zampa and Riley Meredith at the crease.

In the final over, with five runs required, Zampa held his nerve, hitting a cover drive for a boundary off the final ball from Taskin Ahmed to seal the improbable victory. It was a match defined by Connolly's heroic effort, which overshadowed Shoriful's brilliant bowling, and by a series of crucial dropped catches and tight finishes that will be replayed for a long time





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Cricket Australia Vs Bangladesh ODI Cooper Connolly Shoriful Islam Mirpur One-Wicket Victory

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