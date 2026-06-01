Coorparoo Iconic Home Sells for $5.0 Million, Highlighting Strength of Premium Family Properties Amid Market Uncertainty

A former Lions captain's Coorparoo residence fetched $5.023 million at auction, offering insight into the resilience of upscale suburban homes as broader property markets react to fiscal policy changes.

A historic property in Coorparoo, once the residence of former Brisbane Lions captain Michael Voss, changed hands for more than its reserve price after a dramatic auction that highlighted the resilience of high‑end family homes in a market clouded by recent fiscal policy.

The five‑bedroom, single‑level house at 62 Marriott Street attracted six serious bidders and saw a flurry of $100,000 increments over a fifty‑minute session before the hammer fell. In the end, the winning party did not attend the auction in person; they chose to wait in a nearby car while their buyer's representative placed the final bid on their behalf.

The sale price of $5.023 million, well above the $4.8 million market estimate, provides an early indication that prestige suburban properties are insulated from the broader slowdown that followed the federal budget's announcement. The residence sits on a 1,303‑square‑metre landscaped block and offers 606 square metres of single‑level living space. Its origins date back to the 1940s when a local doctor built the home and later operated his medical practice from the same site.

Michael Voss purchased the property in 2009 for $2.5 million and lived there throughout much of his coaching career. He transferred ownership in 2017 for $2.575 million to the couple who would later decide to sell.

According to Joseph Leong, the marketing director who worked alongside James Curtain of Place Woolloongabba, the owners undertook an extensive renovation programme, even repainting interior surfaces that buyers would never see, such as the back of a wardrobe, to ensure the home was presented in flawless condition. Their timing was nerve‑wracking; they had already secured a new home near their child's school and obtained bridging finance when the federal budget was released, raising concerns that the property might not achieve a satisfactory price at auction.

The sale, however, exceeded expectations, underscoring the emotional pull of unique, well‑located homes that appear infrequently on the market. The buyer's side was represented by Jamie Charman, a former Lions teammate of Voss, who acted as a buyer's agent for the family that ultimately secured the property. Charman opened the bidding at roughly $4 million, igniting a competitive cascade that pushed the price to the $4.8 million reserve level before the winning bidder surged ahead.

Reflecting on the intensity of the contest, Charman noted that despite a pause in investment activity after the budget, the demand for quality family homes remains tight, with many clients prepared to pay a premium for liveability and prestige. The Coorparoo auction was one of 189 scheduled sales across South East Queensland in the week, contributing to a preliminary clearance rate of 25 percent according to Domain's data.

Other notable transactions included a retired Perth couple purchasing a ground‑floor apartment on Oxlade Drive in New Farm for $1.798 million without ever setting foot inside the unit, relying on family members for inspection and bidding, and a Papua New Guinean expatriate acquiring a riverfront home at 25 Radnor Street in Indooroopilly for $4.4 million after being the sole bidder. Both sales reinforce the pattern that well‑located, high‑quality properties continue to attract strong competition even as overall market sentiment wavers





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