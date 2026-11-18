Delegates at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, focus on accelerating clean energy electrification to combat the global energy crisis and mitigate climate change impacts.

Government officials and global leaders gathered at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, are confronting the urgent need to address the severe real-world impacts of intensifying storms and heat driven by climate change. The ongoing Middle East conflict has exacerbated a historic global energy crisis, causing extreme volatility in oil and gas prices and pushing economies toward instability as energy and food costs spike. A recent United Nations report confirms that global warming is projected to overshoot the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold agreed upon a decade ago, signaling increasing risks of dangerous climate disruptions.

Renewable Energy Mitigates Fossil Fuel Dependence

Countries that have aggressively expanded renewable energy infrastructure are demonstrating greater resilience against the current energy crisis compared to nations heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels. In Pakistan, the rapid expansion of solar power over the past six years prevented more than US$12 billion in fossil fuel imports before the war between the United States and Israel began in February 2026. Forecasts suggest that this transition to solar energy will save Pakistan an additional more than US$6 billion by the end of the year. Similarly, Spain has maintained lower electricity prices by relying less on natural gas and more on solar energy, thereby avoiding the severe gas-driven price spikes experienced in more exposed European systems like Italy.

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Electrification Strategy for Energy Security

The co-presidents of COP31 from Turkey and Australia have proposed a ambitious global target of achieving 35% of all energy use from electricity by 2035, encompassing transportation and industry sectors. According to the International Energy Agency, reaching this electrification milestone could save fossil-fuel-importing countries US$400 billion annually. On a consumer level, US$100 spent on electricity powers a vehicle up to three times farther than US$100 of gasoline based on global averages, while potentially slashing energy emissions across transportation, buildings, and industry by up to 55% by 2035.

Renewable Source Requirements and Barriers

The International Renewable Energy Agency forecasts that at least 78% of the electricity powering the world must originate from renewable energy sources to keep global warming under the 1.5 C limit. Achieving this clean energy transition requires addressing significant barriers, particularly the high cost of infrastructure needed to deliver clean power and the implementation of policies that encourage widespread adoption. International discussions are actively focusing on technical support for developing power grids capable of managing the variability of solar and wind energy, alongside financial assistance for nations requiring resources to expand their clean energy capacity.

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Political Shifts Driven by Energy Costs

High financial and environmental costs associated with fossil fuels are reshaping global politics, with voters recently electing leaders who prioritize clean and affordable energy solutions. This trend was evident in the reelection of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and significant Democratic congressional victories in the United States. During his first international trip after securing a fourth term, President Lula called on the COP31 presidents to advance Brazil's commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels, a mission initiated during Brazil's hosting of COP30.

Brazil Leads Fossil Fuel Transition Initiatives

Brazil has emerged as a prominent climate leader in Antalya, recording its greatest one-year reduction in deforestation while producing comprehensive road maps to guide the world toward ending deforestation and fossil fuel dependence. President Lula announced that Brazil will host a future conference on the fossil fuel transition, following the first event in Colombia in April 2026 and a second planned for 2027 in Tuvalu. These diplomatic efforts underscore the growing consensus among world leaders to address the economic and climate crises through accelerated clean energy deployment.