Cop31 Antalya Summit Targets 35 Percent Electrification By 2035

Cop31 President Murat Kurum announces Turkey's 35-by-35 pledge at the Antalya summit, focusing on replacing fossil fuels with electricity by 2035 while ignoring supply cuts.

The latest United Nations climate summit, Cop31, is scheduled to begin in Antalya, Turkey, on November 9. A primary objective of this gathering is to accelerate the electrification of the global economy. This initiative aims to replace petrol and diesel vehicles, gas boilers, and industrial processes that currently burn fossil fuels with electric alternatives. The summit host, Turkey, has committed to a specific target of meeting 35 percent of its energy demand through electricity by 2035. This goal represents a significant increase from the current rate of approximately 20 percent. Cop31 President Murat Kurum described the 35-by-35 pledge as a defining feature of Turkey's presidency. He emphasized the economic and strategic risks associated with continued dependence on imported fossil fuels. These immediate developments set the stage for a broader debate on how nations will transition their energy systems while managing geopolitical tensions.

Core Details Of The 35-By-35 Pledge

The central mechanism of the Turkey presidency involves a rapid expansion of electrification across all sectors of the economy. The International Energy Agency has declared that the world is living in the age of electricity. Current policy pledges suggest that global electrification rates will reach 31 percent by 2050. The Cop31 focus aims to build upon and accelerate this existing trend beyond current projections. The pledge requires replacing internal combustion engines and gas heating systems with electric versions. This shift is essential for curtailing greenhouse gas emissions on a large scale. However, the target focuses solely on the consumption side of energy. It does not specify the source of the additional electricity required to meet the 35 percent demand. This silence on supply creates a potential loophole for countries to increase electrification by burning more fossil fuels. A nation could theoretically electrify its transport and heating while relying on coal plants for power generation.

Also read COP31 in Antalya: Shared Leadership and Global Climate Targets

Fossil Fuel Supply And Production Challenges

Electrification alone cannot deliver a clean energy transition without addressing fossil fuel production. The Australian climate minister, who serves as Cop31 president of negotiations, described electrification and fossil fuel reduction as different sides of the same coin. These two concepts are not interchangeable in policy implementation. While electrification can reduce some demand for fossil fuels, it will not stop governments from approving new extraction projects. By 2030, governments are planning to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This assessment was made before the conflict and disruption in the Middle East. The conflict has caused the United States, Brazil, Guyana, Argentina, Canada, and other producers to increase output in the name of energy security. The United Kingdom has also approved the Jackdaw gasfield to protect jobs and keep homes warm. These actions directly contradict the goals of a genuine energy transition.

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Geopolitical Competition And Chinese Dominance

Growing geopolitical competition over clean technologies is shaping governments' climate and energy policies. Nations are struggling to compete with dominant electrostates such as China. China's dominance in clean technologies, manufacturing, and rare earth processing makes it a lynchpin in the global effort to electrify everything. For the component materials of solar panels, China controlled 93 percent of global polysilicon processing in 2024. The country also managed 97 percent of wafer manufacturing and 92 percent of solar cell manufacturing. China produced 86 percent of solar module production and more than 80 percent of electric vehicle batteries in 2025. According to the International Energy Agency, China is dominant across 19 of 20 energy-related strategic minerals. The country averages over 70 percent of processing control for these critical resources. This near-total dominance creates security and trade tensions for countries attempting to build their own renewable energy infrastructure.

Real-World Impact And Future Agenda

The current approach skirting the fossil fuel issue raises questions about the effectiveness of the Cop31 agenda. Fossil fuels are entirely absent from the formal agenda at this summit. It took 26 years for a formal resolution to explicitly name fossil fuels at the Glasgow summit in 2021. Even then, the agreement only included calls to phase down unabated coal power. At Cop31, Brazil has published an extensive voluntary roadmap to guide phase-out efforts. This roadmap sits outside the formal negotiations and lacks specific timelines. The data centre boom in the United States and beyond is driving the use of gas and coal to generate electricity. The International Gas Union is positioning gas as a way to meet growing demand from data centres and artificial intelligence. A genuine energy transition requires a two-pronged approach of electrifying economies while phasing out fossil fuels. This strategy ensures capital is reallocated to renewable energy for electrification. Nations must address both demand and supply to achieve meaningful climate outcomes.