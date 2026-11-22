The Cop31 summit concluded with deep divisions as the EU, UK, and developing nations rejected the Antalya Pact for failing to address fossil fuels, marking a significant diplomatic failure.

The Cop31 UN climate talks have concluded in deep division after the proposed final deal, known as the Antalya Pact, was rejected by major global powers including the European Union and the United Kingdom. The dramatic collapse of consensus occurred in Antalya, Turkey, where nearly 200 countries had gathered for two weeks of intense negotiations under the joint presidency of Turkey and Australia. The failure to adopt the cover decision signals a significant setback in international efforts to address the accelerating climate crisis.

Antalya Pact Rejection Highlights Global Divide

The Antalya Pact, drafted by the Turkish and Australian joint presidencies, failed to secure the necessary consensus for adoption because it did not adequately address the role of fossil fuels in global warming. Key stakeholders, including Ireland's environment minister Darragh O'Brien, stated on behalf of the EU that the text was unacceptable because it omitted any mention of fossil fuels, which are the primary driver of climate change. O'Brien emphasized that the EU would not endorse a decision that risks deepening the gap between global commitments and the action required to meet scientific targets.

Also read Australia Pushes Electrification-Focused Climate Deal at COP31 Amid Fossil Fuel Deadlock

While the pact invited countries to electrify their economies and called on wealthy nations to provide finance to poorer countries for climate adaptation, it stopped short of endorsing the transition away from fossil fuels demanded by more than 130 countries. Instead, the text included controversial provisions on carbon capture and storage technology. Campaigners have argued that these provisions perpetuate reliance on fossil fuels rather than phasing them out, effectively greenwashing the continued use of coal, oil, and gas.

Saudi Arabia Defends Text Amid Growing Criticism

Saudi Arabia defended the inclusion of carbon capture and storage in the agreed text, arguing for its role in managing emissions during the energy transition. However, this stance drew sharp criticism from civil society groups and ministers from the Global South. The African group, China, and Pakistan did not formally object to the deal despite harboring reservations, while Panama, the Marshall Islands, and Norway followed Ireland's lead in explicitly rejecting the outcome.

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Murat Kurum, Turkey's Cop31 president, acknowledged the lack of consensus and confirmed that the draft cover decision was not adopted. He stated that the presidencies had done their utmost and refused to impose the text on reluctant parties or issue ultimatums. This admission of failure came after the presidencies managed to pass decisions on various related matters, thereby avoiding an outright collapse of the conference, but leaving the main political outcome unresolved.

Worst Cop Ever Claims Fuel Diplomatic Tensions

Civil society representatives declared the summit the worst Cop ever, citing a profound failure of collective will among wealthy nations to confront the urgency of the climate emergency. Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, described the outcome as an abandonment by wealthy nations most responsible for the crisis. He highlighted the hypocrisy of European governments that demand fossil fuel roadmaps from other countries while continuing to expand fossil fuel production within their own borders.

For many participants, the talks exposed the widening chasm between global rhetoric and concrete action. With extreme weather events causing tens of thousands of deaths through heatwaves, floods, and droughts, the lack of urgency in addressing these issues has become increasingly untenable. The rejection of the Antalya Pact stands as a stark reminder of the geopolitical complexities involved in achieving a unified global response to climate change.