The COP31 climate summit in Turkey failed to reach consensus on transitioning away from fossil fuels, with Saudi Arabia and Russia blocking any reference to fossil fuels. Australian Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen, who co-presided over the talks, faces criticism at home as the opposition calls for his resignation.

The United Nations COP31 climate summit in Turkey has ended in failure, with more than 200 nations unable to agree on a common approach to fossil fuels.

Saudi Bloc Rejects Fossil Fuel Transition

The standoff marks a significant blow to global cooperation needed to confront climate change, which is now officially on track to overshoot the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold set in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The collapse came after a Saudi-led bloc backed by Russia rejected a proposed final agreement that would have reiterated calls for a transition from fossil fuels.

Also read Labor Presses Small Business Digital Duty Exemptions as COP31 Ends Without Fossil Fuel Pact

In response, the European Union, Panama, Vanuatu, Belize and others refused to support any cover decision that did not contain a reference to fossil fuels. This divided the conference and prevented consensus. The failure has emboldened politicians, lobbyists and nations demanding an end to coordinated global climate action. It also validated a handful of oil nations and companies that have fanned opposition, with some claiming Arabian oil fields accounted for only a small share of historical greenhouse gas emissions.

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One observer noted it was becoming harder to contain the excesses of oil producing nations without the might of the United States diplomatic machine. In previous negotiations, where the Arab Group negotiators gave ground, the US had been there to whisper in their ears. The US has now abandoned the field. As president of negotiations, alongside Turkey's Murat Kurum, Australia's Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen tried for consensus with the final agreement but pushed too hard.

Convinced the agreement would give crucial momentum to lagging climate action and strengthen his goal of addressing the climate threat posed to Pacific neighbours, Bowen insisted on the global agreement and that he, and Australia, lead the negotiations. At a local level, the opposition is calling for his head and Bowen will be pursued to explain how Australia benefited from the $150 million spent at COP31.

Australia's Bowen Faces Backlash

On the world stage, it has blown up in his face, and no matter how widespread sympathy for Bowen's goals, there is no getting away from the fact he presided over a failure that carries massive consequences for future action on climate change. The Coalition has blamed Bowen, the president of negotiations, for the disappointing outcome.

Given the primary reason was the unwillingness of the world's largest oil producers to have a reduction of fossil fuel included in any agreement, coupled with the fact that the Coalition's climate and energy policy includes the abandonment of net zero emissions targets and prioritises fossil fuel over renewables, one commentator expected the Coalition to praise Bowen rather than call for his resignation. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended Bowen after the collapse of climate talks, but his comradely words would have more credibility if they were matched by a decisive end to his government's indefensible approval of more and more coal and gas projects around the country.

More than 130 countries refused to be complicit in a compromised statement that pretended fossil fuels didn't exist, much less create havoc with the climate and nature's ecosystems. Their defiant stance exposes fossil fuel nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia, and indeed COP co-hosts Australia and Turkiye, for what they are, ruthless bandits holding the world to ransom. In short, COP31 has issued a massive reality check.

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The failure to produce a consensus agreement at COP31 is seen by some as the best possible outcome. The majority of the world's nations will double down on efforts to diminish their dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate the process of electrification. Demand for coal, oil and gas will crumble for lack of buyers who will be choosing the cheapest source of energy the world has ever seen.

Renewable Energy Wins Cost Battle

Countries are increasing their use of rooftop solar panels and batteries, electric vehicles for transport, and large-scale solar and wind power. As old power stations die, replacement will come from the cheapest way to provide that energy. Renewable energy is so far ahead as the most cost-effective and efficient, that all other bets will be off. The transition away from fossil fuels is necessary given the impact of global warming.

It is well documented by science that the world is heading to 1.5C of warming within a few years. The failure of a resolution at COP31 is also a betrayal to those with the lightest footprint such as the Pacific islands who have no financial commitment to help them mitigate its impact. There is also a contradiction in Australia's advocacy for electrification while continuing to invest in new fossil fuel extraction.

The failure to reach consensus is a devastating blow to multilateralism on climate. It means the whole COP process must be re-evaluated by countries willing to take action, and that those countries must devise an effective strategy to step around recalcitrant countries while still trying to bring them to the aid of the planet. Perhaps the failure of COP31 will energise demand that the world change direction, and it will be led by those most affected.

Of course, the climate conference had achievements, but they have been overshadowed by the failure of the more than 200 attending nations to agree on common action on the growing cost of fossil fuels. The world now faces a critical moment: whether to continue struggling for consensus or to forge ahead without the laggards.