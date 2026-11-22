COP31 negotiators approved a final text omitting explicit fossil fuel references. The deal mandates electrification targets and carbon capture, drawing criticism from climate advocates.

Climatologists and world leaders are currently grappling with a landmark agreement that deliberately excludes direct references to fossil fuels, a move that has sparked intense debate regarding the efficacy of global climate policy. The annual negotiations, currently hosted in Antalya, Türkiye, extended significantly beyond their original deadline as delegates from nearly 200 nations failed to reach a consensus on the specific language required to phase out coal, oil, and gas. This diplomatic stalemate occurred against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran and soaring global energy prices, which have further complicated efforts to secure a unified international response to the climate crisis.

COP31 Negotiators Approve Compromise Text

Organizers released the final agreement early Sunday morning in Antalya time, a decision that immediately silenced the room after days of contentious deliberation. The text retains a strong commitment to electrifying the global economy but deliberately avoids naming fossil fuels explicitly, marking a significant shift from earlier proposals that had faced fierce backlash from developing nations and oil-dependent economies. COP31 President Murat Kurum defended the compromise, stating that the proposed text represents a consensus that all participating parties can accept, emphasizing the urgency of action for those living with the immediate effects of extreme weather and climate instability.

Also read Australia Pushes Electrification-Focused Climate Deal at COP31 Amid Fossil Fuel Deadlock

The urgency of the situation is underscored by recent announcements from the United Nations, which indicate that the world is likely to exceed the most ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement. That agreement aimed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, a threshold that scientists warn will trigger catastrophic environmental disruptions. Despite this alarming trajectory, the final text stops short of mandating a direct phase-out of carbon-intensive energy sources, instead relying on broader terminology to encourage energy transition.

Electrification Strategy Leads Climate Policy

Australia Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, serving as the lead negotiator for this critical session, helped pitch a strategy focused on electrification as the primary mechanism for cutting heat-trapping emissions. This approach aims to bolster energy security while reducing reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets. The deal mandates boosting the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, alongside efforts to expand the use of clean energy sources. Critics argue that while replacing technologies that burn fossil fuels directly, such as diesel cars and gas heating, with electric alternatives cuts emissions through improved efficiency, these electric systems must be powered by renewable energy to achieve significant climate benefits.

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Carbon Capture and Storage Draw Controversy

The final agreement also calls for accelerating the deployment of carbon capture and storage technologies, a provision that has been a major point of contention among delegations. This technology, which is championed by the fossil fuel industry, allows for the capture of carbon dioxide emissions before they enter the atmosphere. However, its inclusion in previous drafts faced staunch opposition from countries that highlight the high financial costs and the meagre record of these projects in actually cutting global emissions. The compromise reflects a delicate balance between industrial interests and the demands of nations most vulnerable to climate change.

Next Steps for Global Climate Action

With the text finalized, delegations have until 0300 GMT on Sunday to raise any final objections to the agreement. A formal session is scheduled to begin at 0600 GMT, which corresponds to 5pm AEDT, to officially approve the deal. While COP negotiations regularly run past planned deadlines due to the requirement for consensus among nearly 200 delegations, this is only the second time in history that a major climate conference has ended without a formal agreement. The outcome in Antalya will be closely watched as a precursor to future international climate commitments and the practical implementation of electrification targets in the coming decade.