COP31 Opens in Antalya with Shared Leadership and Push for Global Electrification

Around 80 world leaders gather in Antalya for COP31, co-led by Turkey and Australia, amid a push for a global electrification target and progress on climate commitments.

Around 80 world leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, are gathering in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya for the annual United Nations climate summit, COP31.

This year, for the first time, the summit duties are shared: Turkey will host, while Australia leads the negotiations. The arrangement follows a bitter row over hosting that left a lingering unease between the two countries. The summit kicks off after a contentious dispute over its location. A key pledge from Albanese in 2021 became embroiled in an angry row with Turkey, ultimately resulting in a compromise that put Australia in charge of negotiations while Turkey hosts in Antalya.

Also read Australia co-leads COP31 as 1.5°C target under pressure

Some observers see Australia as a rather half-hearted host, with its media much quieter than previous host countries. Albanese will speak at the opening of the leaders segment but is unlikely to stay long. Australia's climate and energy minister, Chris Bowen, will be in daily charge of the negotiations. As aspects of Australia's energy supply also fall under his portfolio, he has sometimes faced the uncomfortable position of having to boost fossil fuels while pushing decarbonisation.

Yet Australia has a positive story to tell: while remaining one of the world's major fossil fuel exporters, it has invested heavily in renewables, and solar power has expanded so much that Turkey's autocratic president has taken notice. In the last five years, COP has been held in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Azerbaijan, all in the same broad region.

This has given an outsize role to the Arab group of countries, who are neighbours and have a strong interest in ensuring fossil fuel interests are protected. Australia runs the overall direction of the negotiations, while Turkey's government, with environment minister Murat Kurum, controls the action agenda, a programme of voluntary initiatives. Erdoğan has used this to push forward a key interest of his wife, Emine Erdoğan, in cutting waste and promoting the circular economy.

Energy Agency Advisers Push Electrification

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency and one of the world's leading energy economists, is understood to be one of the advisers behind this year's emphasis on electrification, displacing fossil fuels with electricity for heating, transport, and industrial uses. This could halve the amount of energy we need and is the next biggest step. Brazil has produced two roadmaps: one a global plan for the transition away from fossil fuels, the other for halting and reversing deforestation.

These are non-binding and contain no deadlines or firm requirements from governments, but show a series of steps governments can take to achieve these goals. China will help determine the course of the planet's future. It is the world's second biggest economy and the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, making up nearly a third of global annual carbon output, mainly due to fossil fuel use powering its explosive economic growth over the last 25 years.

Advertisement

But it has also invested in renewable energy, reshaping the global energy business. Xi Jinping may not be present in Antalya, but the top officials he sends will know that petrostates including Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are his important allies.

However, countries pushing for a low-carbon future may be more important still as China's customers. India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, mulled an intriguing proposition to host the COP33 UN climate summit in 2028. In the end, India withdrew its bid in April without specifying why. India has a burgeoning clean energy sector, now with the world's third biggest installed capacity of renewable energy after China and the US.

Bhupender Yadav, India's environment minister who leads its COP delegations, enjoys a mutually supportive relationship with the UK's Ed Miliband and a reputation as a forward thinker. The attention of Donald Trump has been fixed on the crucial midterm elections, a verdict on his second term that has shown Republicans the electoral dangers of an unpredictable White House.

No US delegation is expected at COP31, and soon Trump's withdrawal of the country will dismantle the US's renewable energy sector and boost fossil fuels, setting the US on course to start increasing greenhouse gas emissions again after decades in which they fell. But his administration's unpopularity with the electorate, and a drought and fire-filled summer, has bolstered the pro-climate stance of scores of Democratic congresspeople and state governors, despite a campaign of climate hushing before the midterms.

Andy Burnham will attend COP for the first time this year, after a mixed record on the climate since taking office during record-breaking heatwaves and droughts. He affirmed his support for the UK's target on the Jackdaw gasfield.

UK G20 Presidency To Focus On Resilience

Next year, the UK will take over the revolving presidency of the influential G20 group, comprising the world's biggest developed and developing economies. The Guardian understands that the UK will emphasise building resilience against the impacts of the climate crisis as a key focus of the G20 for its year-long presidency. Miliband, now foreign secretary and a veteran of many COPs in government and opposition, is expected to accompany the prime minister to the leaders' summit segment of COP31.

Miliband was hailed in public and private by many participants last year for his patient bridge-building that helped Brazil rescue a deal. The EU has faced a quandary over its climate convictions in recent years. Far-right populists are on the rise, pushing climate denialism, and the bloc has backed down from some key regulations, watering down its green deal package, loosening the strings on corporate climate liabilities, delaying rules on trade in goods from deforested areas, and extending the phase.

At home, national leaders have no shortage of issues to contend with: the challenges of AI, major wars, and declining trust in democracy. Yet looming over all of them is the existential threat posed by a heating planet. Climate change is a truly global challenge. Greenhouse gases have no respect for national boundaries, and the devastating impacts are being felt everywhere.

We don't have a world government, but we do have processes of international diplomacy to hammer out shared commitments. This is how the world is trying to deal with the climate crisis. It can be easy to be pessimistic, but COP31 can still deliver real progress. In Antalya, countries will consider a global electrification target to hasten the shift from coal, oil, and gas toward clean electricity.

Turkey And Australia Press For 35 By 35

If agreement can be found, this will be a major step forward. Both Turkey and Australia are pressing for a global commitment known as 35 by 35: to increase the share of energy delivered to consumers by electricity from just over 20% today to 35% by 2035. It sounds wonkish, but it could usher in a new age of electricity.

Advertisement

A shift to electric vehicles, electric heating and cooling, and modernised heavy industry will cut emissions while slashing global fossil fuel import bills by 720 billion US dollars each year. An electrification target may also be easier to land than agreement to phase out fossil fuels. Ironically, given his support for the oil industry, US president Donald Trump has made perhaps the clearest case for electrification.

The US war on Iran has triggered the largest disruption of oil supply in history. Demand for clean energy technologies is surging as countries seek alternatives to volatile fossil fuel imports. The exact form of an electrification target at COP31 will be subject to intense negotiations. Australian climate minister Chris Bowen will have his task cut out for him as chief negotiator.

When scientific consensus emerged on global warming in the 1980s, countries negotiated and signed a new framework on climate change in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. Since then, diplomats and negotiators have met annually for the UN's Conference of Parties (COP) to discuss how to address dangerous human-made climate change. This year, the 31st COP is being held in Antalya, Turkey. After three decades of climate talks, countries are turning the tide on emissions.

Many are transitioning away from fossil fuels, if not at the speed required. Overall, global emissions held roughly flat in 2025, though lower wildfire and land-use emissions masked continued growth from fossil fuels. Yes, the annual UN climate talks are beset by challenges. The United States has withdrawn completely.

Countries are not on track to limit warming to agreed levels. Governments can't even agree when to release the next report on global warming to guide negotiations. In some ways it's a miracle these talks achieve anything. Agreements must be reached by consensus and endorsed by 190-plus countries, from petro-states in the Middle East to vulnerable island nations in the Pacific.

Paris Agreement Consensus Balances Strength

Consensus is both strength and weakness. When agreements are reached, they have great legitimacy. The 2015 Paris Agreement came after two decades of hard-fought negotiations. The agreement was a monumental achievement.

But consensus also means COP decisions tend to be lowest-common-denominator outcomes, representing incremental progress. Again and again, politics and diplomacy fall short of what the science says is required. Still, if we take a long view, we can see the UN climate talks have helped avoid the most catastrophic global warming and are transforming economies. At the heart of the Paris Agreement is the goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C above the long-term average.

This requires the global economy to get to net-zero emissions by the middle of this century. To get there, countries agreed to set emissions targets and increase these every five years. While these targets are slowly cutting emissions and limiting warming, they are still clearly insufficient. Before the Paris Agreement, the world was on track for a cataclysmic 4°C of warming this century.

The first wave of emissions targets brought this below 3°C. The 2025 round of targets suggests countries may limit warming to 2.6°C. Every fraction of a degree matters. With more ambitious policies, we could theoretically still peak warming at 1.8°C and return below 1.5°C later this century through investment in carbon dioxide removal.

However, this would take a radical step-change in ambition. Since Paris, more than 130 countries have set long-term targets to achieve net-zero emissions. Countries have begun to signal the end of the fossil fuel era. At COP26 in Glasgow in 2021, countries agreed to phase down coal.

At COP28 in Dubai in 2023 they agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. The task now is to make good on these promises. Taken together, COP commitments act as a market signal. This year, global investment in clean energy hit 3.2 trillion Australian dollars, twice as much as investment in coal, oil, and gas.

Renewables also overtook coal as the world's biggest source of electricity. In itself, COP31 can't deliver a silver bullet for climate action. But if it reinforces international cooperation and moves the dial forward on global electrification, hope remains.