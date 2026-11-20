Cop31 talks enter overtime as African ministers and civil society groups condemn the draft deal for omitting fossil fuel phase-out commitments. Negotiators face pressure to restore clear language on coal, oil, and gas.

The Cop31 climate summit has entered overtime as negotiations continue to stall over a draft agreement that omits explicit references to fossil fuels. African ministers and civil society organizations have strongly condemned the lack of action, with civil society groups labeling the summit the worst Cop ever. The initial draft released earlier this week contained strong calls to accelerate the phase-out of coal, oil, and gas, but subsequent revisions have removed these critical commitments.

African Nations Reject Neocolonial Carbon Taxes

African ministers from Ghana, Zambia, Senegal, Kenya, and Sierra Leone issued a dramatic intervention on Friday morning, stating unequivocally that they did not come to the negotiations to beg for favors. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the ministerial chair of the African group of negotiators from Ghana, declared that the continent would not accept an outcome offering declarations without the financial resources to deliver them. The ministers accused rich countries of attempting a third exploitation of the continent, following slavery and colonialism, by using carbon taxes to hinder African industrialization. They argued that Africans are being asked to pay for a crisis they did not cause, while being restricted from utilizing their critical mineral wealth. Agyeman-Rawlings emphasized that African people are suffering the brunt of anthropogenic activities from developed countries and are now being asked to pay for those impacts in ways they never agreed to.

Also read What’s left to do as Cop31 enters its frantic final days

Panama and Others Demand Fossil Fuel Phase-Out

Panama and seven other nations have outlined non-negotiable demands to restore a clear transition away from fossil fuels into the agreement text. The group, which includes Belgium, Côte d'Ivoire, Finland, Greece, the Solomon Islands, and Sweden, issued an open letter to Cop31 president Chris Bowen listing these vital issues. Juan Carlos Navarro, Panama's climate minister, stated that it is unacceptable for any Cop document to avoid mentioning fossil fuels and insisted that countries must speak clearly about the truth. Navarro added that polluting nations must contribute to funds helping developing countries adapt to the climate crisis. Bowen responded to the red lines by acknowledging strong views but affirmed that no one had suggested giving up and going home, maintaining that there is still a spirit of making the negotiations work.

Saudi Arabia Pushes Carbon Capture Technology

Saudi Arabia is understood to be among the countries pushing for strong references to carbon capture, utilization, and storage, or CCUS, in the final agreement. This technology is promoted as a means to help the planet minimize overshooting the 1.5C temperature goal agreed upon in Paris. However, Neil Grant, a senior mitigation expert at the advisory group Climate Analytics, criticized this move as a Trojan horse for fossil fuel interests. Grant argued that CCUS is being inserted into the text specifically because fossil fuel interests want it included, potentially slowing down genuine action on emissions reduction.

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EU Defends Climate Finance Contributions

Civil society observers have accused richer countries, led by the European Union, of obstructing progress in talks regarding climate finance throughout the week. The EU defended its position on Friday, with a senior official stating that the union is already the world's leading climate finance donor. The official highlighted that the EU and its member states are providing €32.3bn from public sources and mobilizing €9.3bn in private finance in 2025 to support developing countries. Despite these figures, African nations and other developing country representatives remain frustrated by the failure to establish a just transition mechanism agreed upon last year, which was hoped to embed social, racial, and economic justice into a low-carbon future.

Negotiations Delayed Until Saturday Morning

No one is currently happy with the state of the negotiations, according to Brazil's national secretary for climate change, Aloisio Lopes Pereira de Melo. The Guardian understands that there will probably not be a new draft of the agreement for negotiators to review until Saturday morning. This delay marks a significant setback, as the last Cop meeting to finish on time was in Italy in 2003. Some previous talks have even dragged into Sunday after the scheduled Friday finish. The delay threatens the global effort to tackle the climate crisis, with top scientists warning that the IPCC report delay will have severe consequences. The standoff highlights the deep divisions between developed nations advocating for technological fixes like carbon capture and developing nations demanding immediate fossil fuel phase-outs and adequate financial compensation.