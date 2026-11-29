COP31 failed to reach a deal, was held in Antalya rather than Adelaide, and drew minimal Australian media coverage as energy bills and inflation rose.

COP31 failed to reach a deal and went to Antalya in Turkey rather than Adelaide, after Australia backed down in the face of a stalemate with its rival.

The Albanese government had pitched to bring the conference to Australia even before it was the Albanese government. Ahead of the 2022 election, the Labor team unveiled its now infamous claim that power bills would go down by $275 a year for homes by 2025 and that a COP would be held in Australia. The $275 promise disappeared from Labor's website. The bid to host the conference survived, right up to November last year.

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As a consolation prize, Australia was dubbed a partner and the minister for climate and energy, Chris Bowen, was anointed President of Negotiations. It has been a bad 12 months for El Presidente. As inflation marched upward alongside energy bills, the electorate became increasingly less inclined to indulge the pageantry that surrounds international treaties. By the time Bowen hosted a Pacific pre-COP event, world leaders were visibly unenthused.

Attendance was weak and low-calibre. Booking out hotels and associated expenses added to the cost. A survey by Climate Action Against Disinformation found that media in Australia and Turkey hardly covered COP31. In Australia, 82 per cent of respondents said they had seen little or no coverage of the event.

Only 17 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds, described in the survey report as the group that most wants climate coverage, had heard of the summit. The report concluded that the information environment seemingly ignores the demand for climate news, while biased and billionaire-owned outlets deny it altogether as they manufacture controversy to generate opposition to climate action to offset widespread public support.

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Good luck to anyone who thinks they can keep information, or opinion-formation, out of the hands of young people plugged into the net. Even the 45 per cent of Australians who claimed in the survey they wanted more coverage of the impacts of climate change on their country are not being served. Coverage has been receding as media consumers avoid it. It would be a reckless billionaire who stood between an editor and a bucket of clicks.

Climate Coverage Is Receding

Some outlets that went light on climate coverage may also have instinctively realised that less would be better for the survival of the climate cause. Years of escalating rhetoric around weather-related events, paired with unrealised promises on cheap energy abundance, now rings hollow. The vision is contradicted by the collapse of manufacturing and business under the weight of rising energy bills. Green hydrogen, surprisingly, was always a half-baked idea.

Consumers are increasingly weary of the long schlep to an uncertain Eldorado. Instead of winding back, the crusaders escalated their moral urgings. Every mirage, they insist, is in fact an oasis. We just have to invest more and keep the faith until we reach it.

But the language of moral rectitude has worn thin, enervating citizens already strained by economic downturn. Bertolt Brecht wrote in The Threepenny Opera the warning erst kommt das Fressen, dann die Moral.

First food, then morality. Lectures are wasted on a rumbling stomach. As explained by Maslow's hierarchy of needs, people do not engage with the abstract while basic needs like food and shelter are uncertain. There is no getting around the scope of this failure, both for Chris Bowen and the world.

It may be inconvenient, but the truth is that this is the territory on which the climate debate is now taking place. There is only so much patience people have for the grand purpose of cooling summer, when a day at the beach is one of the few things still free. Begrudging every unseasonably fine day seems churlish. Climate change communications has become inextricably linked with scarcity, despondency and crisis.

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It has become a philosophy of degrowth, having less of everything in previously prosperous Western countries. Typically, emissions fall as countries become wealthy. I experienced the squalid Beijing air 20 years ago, which coated the buildings and deposited a film on the skin. Emissions are now reducing there, just as they did in the West as it became wealthy.

Once the belly is full, you can skip the moral lecture. The next thing people want as their basic needs are met is a cleaner environment. The disaster of the Conference of Parties meetings is that they are stuck in the old Catholic paradigm of preaching fire and brimstone instead of salvation. Rather than promoting abundance, a well-heeled priesthood declares, against the evidence, that national climate austerity and renewable rectitude are the only way for the world to get cleaner.

Cost of Living Overshadows Climate

The excesses and then failure of COP31 was the last gasp of the climate crusades. A tight economy has brought the language of trade-offs back to households. As mortgages go up, increasing numbers of middle-class Australians are confronting hard choices. Those who are lucky enough to have household solar enjoy personal bill relief, but that will not be much of a prize if businesses shrink under power prices and unemployment goes up.

If the ambitions of the climateers are to survive, they must abandon the moral framing and the scarcity mindset. Climate change mitigation has to come from an embrace of prosperity. It has to come from trusting that businesses able to function at the top of their game are keen to keep delivering up the Maslow hierarchy of needs. Reality has mugged this government hard on a number of fronts.

A reset for the new year would involve shoving COP31 down the same memory hole the plan disappeared into. It is time to admit that, as Brecht wrote, morality does not keep humankind alive. Long term, emissions reduction demands abundance. Parnell Palme McGuinness is an insights and advocacy strategist.

She has done work for the Liberal Party and the German Greens and is a senior fellow at the Centre for Independent Studies. She is also an advisory board member of Australians For Prosperity, which is part-funded by the coal industry.