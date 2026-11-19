State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan ruled that the death of Tammy Michelle Shipley in NSW custody was preventable, citing systemic failures in mental health care and monitoring protocols at Silverwater Women's Correctional Centre.

State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan has delivered a damning verdict on the custody death of Tammy Michelle Shipley, ruling that the 47-year-old Aboriginal mother of five died from preventable systemic failures within the New South Wales justice system. Ms Shipley passed away in the Silverwater Women's Correctional Centre on December 20, 2022, after consuming excessive amounts of water that triggered fatal complications linked to her underlying schizoaffective disorder.

Coroner Details Preventable Causes of Death

The core medical cause of death was determined to be low blood sodium levels, a condition directly resulting from Ms Shipley drinking at least 20 litres of water while in custody. State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan concluded that this physiological crisis was exacerbated by the complications of Ms Shipley's diagnosed schizoaffective disorder, which had significantly impacted her mental state and behavior prior to her detention.

Also read Breaking: Aboriginal woman's death in custody preventable, coroner finds

The coroner established that a critical window for intervention was missed shortly before Ms Shipley was taken into custody. She had been detained on remand 11 days prior to her death after facing charges for shoplifting offenses. Crucially, she failed to disclose her severe mental health struggles to the police officers processing her intake, a gap in communication that the coroner identified as a vital missed opportunity for diversion from the criminal justice system.

Police and Court Failures Exacerbated Risk

Investigations revealed that law enforcement officers did not double-check Ms Shipley's medical history despite clear indicators of her mental distress. Records indicated she had attended a police station just two weeks earlier, where she explicitly stated she heard her neighbor talking in her head. This specific assertion of hearing voices was not flagged as a critical mental health risk factor during her subsequent detention processing.

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Furthermore, procedural errors occurred within the court system the day after her arrest. When Ms Shipley appeared in a local court regarding the shoplifting charges, the presiding judge was unaware that she had previously been refused bail on other unrelated charges. This lack of cross-referenced information led the judge to make release orders based on incomplete data, failing to secure appropriate mental health protections for the accused.

Inadequate Monitoring and Medical Response

Once inside the Silverwater facility, the failure to provide adequate psychiatric care became immediately apparent. State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan deemed it unsatisfactory that Ms Shipley was not seen by a psychiatrist or mental health nurse during her entire 11-day incarceration. The facility had flagged her as requiring constant physical and electronic monitoring following two prior attempts at self-harm, yet these protocols were not effectively implemented.

The timeline of her final hours highlights severe lapses in observation and medical response. Ms Shipley began vomiting after 10am, a clear sign of physical distress that should have triggered immediate medical intervention. Instead of receiving care, she experienced seizures shortly before noon. By the time she was found lying face down on the cell floor, she had already suffered a significant medical event.

Unacceptable Delays and Institutional Critique

The response to Ms Shipley's medical emergency was critically delayed, contributing directly to her death. A period of 23 minutes elapsed between the moment staff first observed her lying on the ground and the commencement of resuscitation attempts, a timeframe the coroner explicitly labeled as unacceptable. Compounding this negligence, one corrective services officer had previously closed her cell door due to an odor, leaving her in unsanitary and unsafe conditions while known to be suffering from a mental health condition.

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State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan criticized the environment of the detention unit, describing it as austere and depressing despite its intended therapeutic purpose. The lack of regular footage monitoring, poor maintenance, and failure to cross-check mental health records were highlighted as institutional defects. These findings prompted the coroner to issue 10 specific recommendations aimed at rectifying these operational and procedural failures.

Family Response and Future Systemic Changes

Outside the court, Ms Shipley's mother, Vicki Shipley, expressed profound grief and demanded systemic reform. She stated that the justice system caused continuous trauma to her daughter until it ultimately resulted in her death, questioning how such treatment could persist in modern society. Vicki Shipley welcomed the coroner's recommendations but warned that implementation is critical to prevent other families from enduring similar tragedies.

The recommendations target NSW Police, Corrective Services NSW, and Justice Health, focusing on better mental health assessment protocols and improved record-keeping. The coroner emphasized that if observations had been carried out at the required intervals, Ms Shipley's excessive water consumption would likely have been prevented. The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of fragmented mental health care within the criminal justice framework.