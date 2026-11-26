Closing submissions in the inquest into 10-year-old Biddy Porter's death highlight a missed mental health intervention. Counsel urges recommendations for GP guidelines to detect early psychosis and prevent future tragedies involving children.

Closing submissions have been delivered at the Lidcombe Coroner's Court regarding the fatal stabbing of 10-year-old Bridgette 'Biddy' Porter in 2020. Counsel Assisting the Coroner, Peggy Dwyer SC, presented arguments emphasizing that a critical opportunity for mental health intervention was missed in the days preceding the tragedy. The inquest focused heavily on the behavior of the attacker, referred to in court documents as 'XR', and the systemic failures that allowed a known risk to escalate into homicide.

Missed Warning Signs and Mental Health Gaps

The court heard that XR had previously disclosed thoughts about killing people to a parent, a disclosure that should have triggered urgent psychiatric evaluation. Dr Dwyer described this specific disclosure as a significant missed opportunity for early intervention that could have prevented Biddy's death. The central contention of the inquest involves determining whether XR's family recognized they were dealing with a serious mental health condition that posed a risk to others. Evidence suggests the parents were aware of concerning behaviors but lacked the medical knowledge to identify them as symptoms of severe underlying illness.

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Legal representatives for Biddy's parents, Dominic Porter and Rebekah Keukenmeester, argued that XR's parents did not do enough to mitigate the risk posed by their child. They urged the coroner to conclude that the parents were aware of their child's severe mental illness and failed to take appropriate action. Conversely, the lawyers representing XR argued that their clients responded in a manner they believed was appropriate at the time. They emphasized that their actions were taken without the benefit of hindsight and were based on a genuine lack of understanding regarding the specific nature of XR's experience and the available assistance.

Medical Professional Testimony on Early Psychosis

Dr Dwyer referenced expert testimony from Dr Nielssen, who described the prodromal schizophrenia symptoms exhibited by XR as vague and difficult to distinguish from normal adolescence or depressive illness. This professional opinion highlighted the complexity of diagnosing early psychosis in young people, suggesting it was unsurprising that parents without medical experience failed to identify the immediate risk. Despite the difficulty in diagnosis, the inquest noted that certain behaviors, such as cruelty to animals and hallucinations, were present before the death and should have raised alarms.

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In her closing address, Dr Dwyer asked the coroner to consider making a formal recommendation to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. The suggestion involves developing specific guidelines or information resources to help parents and carers distinguish between ordinary teenage behavior and early signs of psychosis. These resources would aim to identify warning signs that require urgent medical attention, providing clearer pathways for families navigating potential mental health crises in their children.

Recommended Changes to GP Guidelines and Support

The proposed guidelines would also include advice on how to access mental health support, particularly in rural and regional areas where resources may be limited. The inquest revealed that XR's mother arranged an appointment with a general practitioner in the days leading up to Biddy's death. However, it was not believed that the GP was informed about XR's homicidal ideation by the mother, which prevented the doctor from referring the child to urgent care. This gap in communication between family and medical professionals was highlighted as a critical failure in the safety net.

During the proceedings, Biddy Porter's father, Dominic Porter, read a statement acknowledging the short but spectacular life of his daughter. He asked the coroner to recommend the creation of a dedicated family liaison officer position to support families through coronial and criminal court processes. Additionally, he requested government-funded financial assistance to recognize the lost income suffered by the family as a result of the tragedy. The inquest serves as a formal attempt to address these systemic issues and prevent further deaths.

Family Impact and Lessons for Future Interventions

Biddy's mother, Rebekah Keukenmeester, had lobbied extensively for a coronial inquest into her daughter's death to ensure that lessons were learned. The court was reminded of the incalculable trauma experienced by the family and loved ones. Dr Dwyer expressed hope that the coroner's findings and proposed recommendations would help other families navigate mental illness in their children. The ultimate goal is to implement changes that allow for earlier detection and intervention, thereby preventing similar tragedies in the future.