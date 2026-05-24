Coronial Inquiry Launched into the Fatal Ambush of Two Victoria Police Officers and the Subsequent Manhunt for Dezi Freeman

A comprehensive inquest examines the August 26 ambush that killed Senior Constable Vadim de Waart‑Hottart and Detective Neal Thompson, the months‑long pursuit of suspect Dezi Freeman, and the police operation that ended with his death near Thologolong.

Seven months after the dramatic ambush in which he shot two police officers, Dezi Freeman met his end in a police‐led operation near Thologolong, a remote location about 160 kilometres north‑east of Porepunkah.

Freeman, 56, had been living in a converted shipping container on a farm in the Porepunkah area after evading arrest for a series of historic sexual‑assault charges. On the morning of 26 August, senior officers from Victoria Police arrived on the property to serve a warrant.

Among them were Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, a veteran of the force since 1987 who was weeks from retirement, and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart‑Hottart, a 35‑year‑old officer originally from Belgium who had been serving in the region on secondment. As the police team approached the makeshift dwelling, Freeman opened fire, using a pistol he had taken from one of the officers he had killed the previous day.

The volley resulted in the deaths of both Thompson and de Waart‑Hottart, while a third officer sustained injuries but survived. Freeman fled the scene, disappearing into the rugged bushland that surrounds the border between Victoria and New South Wales. The killing of two senior officers sparked an intensive manhunt that spanned several months and involved specialist tactical units, aerial surveillance and coordination between police forces in both states.

Investigators traced Freeman’s movements to a property at Thologolong, a sparsely populated area close to the NSW border. On 30 March, a team of specialist police officers confronted Freeman at the Thologolong site. After a brief but tense standoff, Freeman was shot and killed. A thorough forensic examination later confirmed that he had been carrying the same handgun used in the Porepunkah ambush, linking the two incidents unequivocally.

The operation was hailed by senior police officials as a decisive conclusion to a protracted and dangerous pursuit, bringing closure to the families of the fallen officers and to the wider community that had been shaken by the violent events. In the aftermath, the Coroners Court in Victoria opened a formal inquest to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Thompson, de Waart‑Hottart and Freeman.

The inquest, led by Deputy State Coroner Jess Sanger, will scrutinise the decisions made on the day of the ambush, the risk assessments conducted before the warrant was served, and the tactical response that culminated in Freeman’s death. Legal counsel for the families of the two officers, as well as independent experts, will present evidence regarding the adequacy of police procedures, the adequacy of communication between agencies, and the broader implications for how historic sexual‑assault allegations are investigated.

The hearings, which will be broadcast live, aim to provide a transparent account of the tragic chain of events, offer recommendations to improve officer safety, and ensure that any lessons learned are incorporated into future policing practice. Reporters Erin Pearson and Grant McArthur will be on the floor to bring real‑time updates as the coronial inquiry progresses





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Victoria Police Coronial Inquest Police Ambush Dezi Freeman Officer Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coronial inquest into Porepunkah police shootings set to beginTwo separate directions hearings will be heard in the Coroners Court of Victoria before State Coroner Judge Liberty Sanger, who will oversee the structure and scope of the inquests.

Read more »

Coronial inquest into Dezi Freeman, police shootings kicks off todayT﻿he deaths of accused cop killer Freeman and officers Neal Thompson and Vadim de Waart-Hottart will be pro...

Read more »

Coroniumal Inquests into Victorian Police Officers Including Dezi Freeman to BeginA coroner will lead inquests into the deaths of police officers in a critical and transparent examination. The inquests will explore the underlying causes of death, forensic evidence, and preventable measures.

Read more »

Inquest begins into Dezi Freeman’s death, Porepunkah police shootingsThe coronial inquest will start into the deaths of police officers Neal Thompson and Vadim de Waart-Hottart and the man who murdered them, Dezi Freeman.

Read more »