ASIC investigates Bathla collapse and warns private credit sector risks investors

ASIC has launched a formal investigation into the collapse of Sydney builder Bathla and warned that private credit funds are failing basic standards, putting ordinary investors at risk.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has confirmed it has launched a formal investigation into the collapse of western Sydney property developer Bathla, warning that little-known private credit lenders risk exposing ordinary Australian investors to another failure of the same kind.

ASIC Warns Of Private Credit Risks

ASIC commissioner Simone Constant said the Bathla collapse, in which the company's labyrinthine corporate group had taken money from 42 different lenders that many were unlikely to get back, showed the risks building in the sector. Unfortunately, it's a case study, a sad case study in real time of how the risk is only growing in this sector, Constant said. The only solution, she said, was changing and lifting the standards comprehensively.

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Constant said she could confirm the regulator had commenced a formal investigation in relation to the conduct of the affairs of the Bathla Group. She said private credit was important for the economy, but it was crucial that operators adopted 10 standards set out by the commission to operate better.

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Bathla Collapse Exposes Sector Failings

The scathing report, which examined 24 funds and was released on Tuesday, highlights how the 250 billion dollar sector has kept failing basic standards despite intense scrutiny over its role in lending money to Bathla. Bathla had taken money from dozens of private credit funds after it was shut out by the banks for being too risky.

ASIC found some financial advisers were tipping up to 87 per cent of a client's funds into private credit, despite some operators failing to pass on their earnings to investors, transferring large sums to related parties and downplaying the risks. Private credit differs from traditional bank lending because it takes in money from investors and then lends it out to businesses at steeper rates to reflect the risk the fund is taking on.

The sector has exploded in popularity in recent years as investors chase returns, but because few of the businesses involved are publicly listed, it has remained opaque and low-profile, except for some notable failures. On Monday, ASIC ordered Adelaide-based private credit company Angas Securities to stop accepting new money into two of its funds because of concerns the firm had not adequately disclosed their financial position to investors, including via exposure to the collapsed Bathla Group.

Angas Securities Ordered To Stop New Inflows

In a statement, Angas confirmed the orders and said they would be in place for 21 days, unless revoked sooner. It urged investors to contact the firm with questions, but noted they should not assume withdrawal requests are guaranteed. The commission's report documented far broader concerns. One fund, which ASIC did not name, kept four times the management fees it disclosed to investors by channelling fees it charged to borrowers via a related company.

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Another unnamed fund transferred almost 20 per cent of its assets to a related vehicle. There could be legitimate reasons for such a transfer, such as ensuring investors' cash is channelled into good opportunities. The commission noted, though, that it could also raise governance issues because the same fund manager is on both sides of the transaction and the moves could benefit some investors at others' expense.

ASIC also looked at how financial advisers pushed 46 retail clients towards private credit. They suggested putting in an average of 100,000 dollars, representing about 12 per cent of those clients' funds. But some financial advisers suggested putting 87 per cent of one client's investments into a single fund, creating major risks if anything were to go awry.

Industry Groups Issue Response To Concerns

ASIC identified two arrangements where it appeared some financial advice licensees and associates may have received payments from a private credit fund manager, the report reads. Two industry groups, the Alternative Investment Management Association and the Alternative Credit Council, issued guidance to their members on Tuesday in an attempt to address the commission's concerns.

Drawing on more than a year's work by fund managers, institutional investors and other experts, these recommendations bring together experience from Australia and around the world, said Michael Gallagher, the association's managing director. They offer practical ways for managers to maintain high standards while recognising that different lending strategies and fund structures call for different approaches.