Kimi Antonelli claimed his 10th win of the season in Qatar, finishing over 30 seconds ahead of George Russell, whose race was wrecked by a polystyrene board wedged under his car. Oscar Piastri finished third.

Kimi Antonelli has won the Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the season, claiming his 10th victory of a dominant campaign. The 20-year-old Italian, Formula One's youngest winner and this year's world champion, finished more than 30 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Oscar Piastri of Australia finished third. Max Verstappen's fourth-place finish confirmed him as second in the drivers' championship. Russell's chances of winning in Qatar were dashed by a polystyrene board wedged under his car. The British driver started on pole position and held the lead from the start, but on the second lap he ran over the board, which was on the racing line, and it became stuck under his car.

Also read George Russell Claims Pole for Qatar GP as Antonelli Blows Up on Team Radio

Debris Costs Russell Pole Position Lead

He effectively raced 56 of the 57 laps with the board causing havoc with his car's performance. The debris came after Arvid Lindblad made contact with Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson in the opening seconds of the race, forcing him off the track. Lindblad's attempt to re-enter saw him wipe out an advertising hoarding and scatter debris everywhere, including the marker board that undid Russell's race. A long pit stop made things worse for Russell.

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His team tried for 10.3 seconds, unsuccessfully, to remove the piece of polystyrene from the floor of his car. Commentator Martin Brundle said on Sky Sports: It just cost him the Grand Prix. Russell said post-race: One to add to the list. Kind of just sums up this year.

I knew when I hit it, it was quite a hard hit. Still glad to be on the podium, but shouldn't have been that way. I couldn't believe it wasn't at least a VSC, but that's my year to be honest. Russell added: Looking forward to New Year's Eve to get this year out of the way.

He also said: There was debris everywhere and that's pretty unacceptable ... that's my luck. Team principal Toto Wolff told him after the finish: George, well done. It's like it's jinxed to be honest. Antonelli said he felt for Russell and even offered to slow down to let Russell back ahead.

Antonelli Offers To Let Russell Win

Let me know if you want me to let him by at the end, Antonelli said, and with a few laps to go, as the lead neared half a minute, he again inquired about pulling over to let Russell win. Mercedes instructed him to continue. It would have been nice to battle in the race, but I am happy with the win.

As a team, we're trying to help George and we know how important it is for the team, Antonelli said. Russell said he would not have wanted the charity anyway. Russell began the 2026 season as favourite to win the drivers' championship. Mercedes had built the best car on the grid, and he was the senior driver partnering a then-teenager in his second season of F1.

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But his hopes of fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming champion came crashing down as he was out-driven by Antonelli and suffered terrible luck along the way. The Qatar race almost perfectly encapsulated Russell's 2026 campaign. He had a power unit failure in Canada while battling for the win with Antonelli, another in Malaysia at the end of the race while running third, and retired on the first lap in Belgium after contact with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Russell Unlucky Despite Earlier Strategy

Antonelli also had reliability issues this season, but not as many as Russell. Russell achieved a little bit of luck when Mercedes pitted both drivers under a virtual safety car, with Antonelli having to wait for his teammate to finish, which allowed Russell to establish a healthy lead of eight seconds. But that tiny bit of luck was not enough.

His car's performance, while good enough to beat everyone else, was no match for the sister car driven by the world champion. Russell ultimately had to fend off a late challenge from Piastri to maintain second place. For Antonelli, there were no such problems as he cruised to a straightforward win and the 20th podium finish of his young career. The victory was his 10th of the season.

Championship Standings Before Season Finale

Russell enters the final round of the season third in the standings, seven points ahead of Lewis Hamilton and eight points ahead of Lando Norris.