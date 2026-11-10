Cost of Living in Australia: Why Reserve Bank Rate Rises Hit Households

The Reserve Bank of Australia is lifting interest rates to slow inflation, a move that raises mortgage costs while the cost of living stays under pressure.

Voters in the US and Australia are sending governments a clear message: fix the cost of living or risk losing your job. In Australia, the practical question is what the government can actually do about rising prices, and the short answer is that nothing it can do is quick or painless. The main lever sits with the Reserve Bank of Australia, whose governor Michele Bullock has been raising the official interest rate this year.

The government has little power to bring prices down directly. In a capitalist economy it cannot cut the prices businesses charge or set limits on how much they may raise them. Any action that slows the rate at which the cost of living is rising has to work indirectly, and that is why the official interest rate has become so central.

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How Reserve Bank Interest Rates Are Meant to Slow Inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia slows inflation by raising the official interest rate, because it cannot directly control the prices that businesses set. Economists in Australia and across the rich economies treat this as the standard response when prices rise too quickly.

In the past, governments used their budgets to try to slow price rises. Since the 1980s, Australia and all the rich economies have instead left inflation management to central banks that act independently of elected governments.

The Reserve Bank sees keeping price rises modest as its most important duty. When it judges that prices are rising too fast, it keeps lifting rates until it is satisfied that inflation will eventually slow to a much gentler pace.

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The logic rests on demand. Prices tend to rise when demand for goods and services grows faster than the economy can produce them, and businesses facing strong demand feel able to raise prices even if they lose a few sales. Higher rates cut demand because households with mortgages, particularly younger borrowers with very large home loans, have less money left to spend on other things.

Mortgage Pressure and the Australian Dollar Effect

Higher interest rates squeeze mortgage holders, and they usually strengthen the Australian dollar, which makes imported goods and overseas travel cheaper. Both effects are part of how the Reserve Bank expects to bring prices under control.

When Australians spend more on imports, they have less to spend on locally produced goods and services. That shift puts further pressure on local businesses to go easy on price rises.

Economists have watched this process of raising interest rates to slow price increases play out enough times to know it works. It takes a year or two to have its full effect, and it is painful for borrowers while it does.

The official interest rate now stands at 4.85 per cent, its highest level in 18 years. That rate hurts far more than it did in 2008, because house prices and home loans are now about two or three times higher than they were then.

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After four rate rises this year, Governor Michele Bullock argued that a fifth was needed. The author of the source column said he was not persuaded, pointing to the strain already placed on borrowers.

Why the Excess Demand Argument Faces Scrutiny

Michele Bullock justified the rate rise by pointing to excess demand in the economy, but consumer spending, which accounts for well over half of total demand, is not growing strongly. The column argues that this makes the excess demand case hard to accept.

Consumer spending is not rising fast, which would be expected while people complain so loudly about the cost of living. Retailers also describe price-conscious shoppers who are watching every dollar.

According to the column, the only part of the economy growing strongly is business investment in plant and equipment, particularly the construction of data centres. Data centres raise questions because of their huge demand for power and water, but the column says those issues belong to other parts of government.

The government target is for consumer prices to rise by no more than 2 to 3 per cent a year, and inflation has been above that range since before the Albanese government was elected in 2022. Headline inflation stood at 4.3 per cent over the year to September, while the more reliable underlying rate was 3.6 per cent.

The Reserve Bank worries about its credibility after such a long stretch above target. The inflation target is meant to give businesses and unions confidence that inflation will stay low, and the Reserve fears a rise in inflation expectations. The column suggests that the 4.3 per cent headline figure is what pushed the Reserve to act, and it warns that economic management could become performative, a matter of government by numbers.