Ivorian striker Elye Wahi has been denied entry into Canada for a World Cup qualifier due to an ongoing investigation into alleged match-fixing. The French league flagged suspicious betting on his yellow card in a May Ligue 1 game, leading to his arrest in May on charges including organized fraud and sports corruption. The Ivorian federation expresses support while Wahi remains in the U.S.

Côte d'Ivoire striker Elye Wahi has been denied a visa to enter Canada for his national team's upcoming FIF A World Cup qualifier against Canada, scheduled for Saturday in Toronto.

The decision comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged match-fixing involving the player. The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) announced that Wahi would not be able to travel with the squad because the necessary administrative authorizations for his entry into Canadian territory could not be obtained at this stage. The team is set to play its opening qualifier in Philadelphia on Monday, and Wahi will remain in the United States pending the team's return, according to the federation.

The controversy centers on suspicious betting activity detected during a Ligue 1 match in May. The French football league (LFP) reported that an unusual volume of bets were placed internationally on Wahi receiving a yellow card during Nice's home game against Metz on 17 May. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, and Wahi was indeed shown a yellow card.

The LFP alerted betting market monitors about the abnormal activity and passed the information to relevant police, gambling authorities, and the French Football Federation (FFF). Following the alert, the Marseille prosecutor's office confirmed that a 23-year-old professional football player competing in Ligue 1 was arrested on 29 May 2026 as part of an investigation. The investigation concerns alleged offenses of organized fraud, organized sports corruption, receiving stolen goods, and money laundering.

The player was questioned while in police custody and was released without being detained. The prosecutor's office emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. The Ivorian Football Federation stated it has not been officially notified of any judicial or administrative proceedings regarding Wahi. In a show of support, the FIF said, "During this particularly delicate period, the FIF offers its full support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him.

Elye Wahi remains an important member of the Côte d'Ivoire national team.

" Wahi, currently on loan to Nice from Eintracht Frankfurt since January, has scored nine goals in 19 appearances this season, helping the club reach the French Cup final. This situation highlights the growing scrutiny of betting patterns in football and the legal complexities players may face across jurisdictions. The denial of Wahi's visa underscores how criminal investigations can immediately impact a player's international career, even before any formal charges are filed.

The Ivorian team will have to proceed without one of its key forwards for the crucial World Cup qualifier, while the player's club and national federation navigate a delicate balance between supporting him and addressing the serious allegations. The French authorities continue their probe into potential corruption in football, a problem that has plagued the sport globally





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Elye Wahi Côte D'ivoire World Cup Qualifier Match-Fixing Ligue 1 Nice Visa Denial Betting Scandal French Football FIF

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