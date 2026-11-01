A Monash University scoping review of online nutrigenetic tests has found widespread gaps in regulation, evidence and consumer support, with 23 companies disappearing during the review period and most failing to disclose which genes shaped their advice.

A Monash University scoping review of online nutrigenetic tests has found widespread gaps in regulation, evidence and consumer support, raising concerns about the growing market for DNA-based diet advice.

The review examined companies selling at-home tests that promise personalised nutrition plans for weight loss, cardiovascular health and other outcomes. Nutrigenetics is the study of how genetic material shapes the body's response to nutrients and its predisposition to nutrient-related disease. It already helps explain some dietary preferences and intolerances, such as the genes that make coriander taste like soap for some people.

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Regulatory Gaps in Nutrigenetic Testing

But whether a simple test should guide what we eat is not straightforward, especially for complex conditions like obesity that are not tied to a single gene. With so much noise about what we should and should not eat, a simple definitive answer would be nice, but the evidence does not yet support it. The review found that only 56 per cent of companies disclosed which genes were used to shape nutrition advice.

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The most commonly advertised categories were micronutrition, cardiovascular health and weight loss. Only 53 per cent provided post-result support, often at an additional cost, and the qualifications of those providing support varied greatly. The mean cost of tests was US$234, about $352. Many companies also sold a bespoke selection of vitamins based on a person's results.

Lead researcher Caitlin McCartney, a dietitian and PhD candidate at Monash University, said there are few peer-reviewed, large meta-analyses summarising the strength of evidence for particular genes and their influence on diet. In that void, her review found online companies selling nutrigenetic tests operated under a lack of regulatory oversight, following different ethical and scientific guidelines. One of McCartney's main concerns is consumers receiving results with little support or evidence-based information about what they mean.

Her team found a lack of consensus among companies about the evidence linking disease and genes, with some testing for a single obesity gene while others tested for a whole range. Most failed to acknowledge the limitations of the technology.

Risks of Unnecessary Dietary Changes

For example, 20 to 30 per cent of the Caucasian population will carry the gene for coeliac disease, but only 1 to 3 per cent will present with an intolerance, McCartney said. As a result, people could end up making unnecessary and expensive dietary changes that run the risk of creating micronutrient or fibre deficiencies.

Associate Professor Jane Tiller, legal and policy lead in public health genomics at Monash University, said she worries this could place the burden on health professionals to decipher the reliability and meaning of patients' test results. Dr Emma Beckett, a food and nutrition scientist, said early research into nutrigenetics showed promise.

But for now, much of the advice given by commercial tests is not meaningfully different to general dietary guidelines, such as suggesting those with a predisposition to obesity eat more fibre to lose weight. For me, the understanding of nutrition and genetics isn't necessarily that we need to give everyone a prescription diet for their genetics, but it could and should be a trigger for people to understand that all our bodies are different, she said.

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And so if we eat the same thing, we don't all respond in the same way. Tiller said it is important to distinguish between largely recreational genetic testing, which she said nutrigenetic testing can be even though it provides some individual benefit, and DNA screening overseen by health professionals. While some people may find the results are the encouragement they need, Beckett worries others may take a fatalistic approach. It can be like, Well, there's no point trying, she said.

Privacy Concerns in Genetic Data

McCartney is hopeful about emerging nutrigenetic research, but concerned that if people use it too early or in an unsupported way, that will create a negative experience. And if it is useful in 10 years' time, they won't want to re-engage, she said. A key concern with any kind of test involving genetic material is privacy.

In the review, most companies provided a privacy statement, but these were often vaguely worded, without clear indication of data ownership or length of storage. While most were US-based, many conducted testing overseas, meaning personal data travelled across multiple regulatory jurisdictions. Australian privacy laws do not apply to DNA sent overseas, Tiller said, increasing the risk of valuable health information being accessed by unexpected parties or used for reasons they might not consent to.

Regulatory Challenges for Online Tests

Australia oversees some nutrigenetic tests, mostly classed as low or moderate risk, but the availability of international tests and their ability to evade regulators make traceability, accountability and regulation tricky. They rename themselves, rebrand, delete products, add products, McCartney said. In the time that I was doing this review, 23 companies disappeared. Ultimately, Beckett encourages anyone seeking personalised health and nutrition advice to consult a GP, dietitian or specialist.

If you do choose to use an online service, she recommends researching a company's location and privacy and data storage policies, and avoiding any tests that include disease risk assessments, which should be made in consultation with a health professional.