Anthropic prices its float at $83 a share to raise more than $94 billion at a valuation near $1.5 trillion, even as the ECB and Federal Reserve warn the AI credit boom echoes the subprime and dot-com crises.

Anthropic has priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, raising more than $94 billion ($140 billion) in a float that values the company at close to $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis, according to Bloomberg.

The pricing is far above the $70 to $78 a share range at which the IPO was initially marketed, adding roughly $100 billion to its value at the top of that earlier range. Demand for the float is running at nearly seven times the volume of shares available. It is also massively above the $965 billion valuation attributed to Anthropic when it raised $65 billion in May.

Also read Anthropic IPO Price and Subscription Details Revealed

The pricing is below the $1.5 trillion-plus estimates of its market value earlier in the year. The company behind the AI chatbot Claude is the first of the frontier labs to float on the sharemarket. As the leading lab, it was always going to attract significant investor interest. Its IPO, however, comes at a time when anxiety about the sustainability of the boom in artificial intelligence is surging.

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The size and pricing of the offering have gone up even as the value of the rest of the AI sector is plunging. The European Central Bank made the point bluntly in its financial stability review this week. Even if AI as a technology successfully transforms the global economy, the credit-driven AI boom may result in overcapacity, capital misallocation and credit losses for investors.

Anthropic Prices IPO At 83 Dollars

Since early October, when the other leading frontier lab OpenAI disclosed that its annualised revenue run rate was significantly lower than it had been reporting, there has been a major sell-off of AI-related stocks. Nvidia has had some very specific issues of its own in recent days and is down about 37 per cent from that point.

The Magnificent Seven big tech stocks are down almost 10 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq index, which Anthropic is about to join, has fallen by a similar amount. South Korea Kospi index, which has effectively provided a leveraged exposure to AI through the dominance of Samsung and SK Hynix and the volatility of memory pricing, has plummeted 27 per cent. Shares in Taiwan TSMC, the dominant manufacturer of advanced AI chips, have fallen 16 per cent.

Leading US neocloud CoreWeave has seen its share price nearly halve. While the share prices of AI-related stocks have been tumbling, fears for the stability of the complex and incestuous funding structures that underpin the sector have been rising.

AI Stocks Face Major Selloff

In its latest financial stability review, the European Central Bank referred to parallels with the sub-prime mortgage crisis that triggered the 2008 global financial crisis and the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s, and discussed the potential of AI to interact with other developments within the global financial system and become a threat to wider financial stability. It made particular mention of the more than $US4 trillion in off-balance-sheet commitments of the biggest tech companies, potential liabilities that are much greater than those held on their balance sheets.

AI financing remains opaque due to interlinked ownership structures and mutual purchasing and finance commitments inflating future revenues and heightening spillover risks from circular financing, the ECB said. In this context, three closely linked sources of risk and vulnerabilities for euro area financial stability stand out, the central bank said.

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First, financial market pricing rests on expectations of extraordinary earnings growth for AI firms, while the outlook for these firms and the global economy remains surrounded by significant risks. This leaves markets exposed to the possibility of an abrupt repricing which might be amplified by a highly uncertain geopolitical environment where AI-powered cyber threats are rising, the central bank said.

European Central Bank Warns On AI Risks

Second, a challenging fiscal outlook in some major advanced economies could test investor confidence and lead to a further repricing of sovereign risk. Third, risks stemming from AI, geopolitics and sovereigns are exposing banks and non-banks alike to market, credit and funding risks which could be amplified by interconnection across sectors. In the current highly uncertain geo-economic setting, the potential for these risks to materialise simultaneously, possibly amplifying each other further, increases the risks to financial stability, the ECB warned.

The AI boom is occurring within a geopolitical and geoeconomic environment where tensions and risks have been heightened by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and by the build-up of government deficits and debt, and the rising cost of borrowings, in most of the advanced economies, particularly in the US epicentre of the AI boom. US Federal Reserve Board governor Michael Barr gave a speech voicing similar concerns to the ECB in Italy this week.

Geopolitical And Debt Concerns Grow

He said the on-balance-sheet debt of the seven largest AI firms was expected to exceed $US800 billion this year, reminding him of the telecom investment cycle of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the dot-com and telecommunications boom and bust. While the AI hyperscalers had yet to surpass their counterparts in that earlier boom in terms of capital expenditures and debt issuance, the recent acceleration in their capital expenditures suggests they may soon do, he said.

Both Barr and the ECB noted the opacity of AI-related debt, where cloud service providers and AI labs are borrowing from chip manufacturers to buy those same companies chips in deals that, the ECB said, inflate the expected revenue for both sides of the deals.