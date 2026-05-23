Could Albanese Sit Alongside Trump at Socceroos Showdown? FIFA World Cup Ambassador Promises to 'Back' Team Against Americans

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been quizzed on travel plans to attend the FIFA World Cup. The Socceroos have been drawn in Group D, with a highlight match against Turkey in Vancouver. The second match is against USA in Seattle, where Albanese could possibly sit alongside President Trump. PM travel is restricted. FIFA Ambassador Martin Kugeler believes high-level political backing is a significant boost.

FIFA World Cup Quizzed directly by 7NEWS on whether he was actively drawing up travel plans to attend the blockbuster football tournament, a guarded Prime Minister offered a classic political straight-bat.

The Socceroos have been drawn in Group D, with highly anticipated opening match scheduled against Turkey in Vancouver on Saturday, June 13. But it’s Australia’s second group-stage fixture that is generating geopolitical intrigue: a massive clash against tournament hosts the USA in Seattle. It’s there that Albanese could possibly sit in the stands alongside President Trump, a moment where sport and diplomacy would collide.

We’ll wait and see what happens, but at the moment my travel is restricted to running around Australia ... making sure the measures we have put in place in the budget are explained. We’ll be backing the Socceroos when it comes to the World Cup which is one of the greatest events together with the Olympics.

The speculation comes as newly appointed Football Australia CEO Martin Kugeler tells 7NEWS political podcast The Issue that high-level political backing on the ground would provide a significant boost to both the national team and Australia’s relationship with its closest ally. Sport in these kinds of environments, I think, opens doors for certain conversations to happen, but I’ll leave that up to the politicians





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