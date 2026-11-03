Democrats Favored to Win Both Chambers of Congress as US Midterms Voting Underway

Voting is underway across the US in midterm elections seen as a referendum on Donald Trump. Forecasters favor Democrats to win control of both the House and Senate, though the Senate remains a close contest.

Voting centres have opened across the United States for midterm elections for Congress, with polls showing voters intend to punish Donald Trump's Republican Party and potentially hand control of both chambers to the Democrats.

Democrats have firmed up as narrow favourites to win control of both houses of Congress in today's midterm elections, according to the top political forecasters. The result would open new pathways for the party to frustrate Donald Trump's agenda in his final two years in office. About 50 million ballots have already been cast, with early turnout outpacing the last midterm cycle in each of the major Senate battlegrounds.

Also read Trump Closes Midterm Campaign at Reflecting Pool as Polls Show Democrats Leading Key Senate Races

Early voting ran from October 24 through November 1 in New York, with I Voted stickers seen at a polling location inside the Brooklyn Museum on the first day of early voting. I think the results are going to be better than you think, the president told national breakfast television show Fox and Friends in a phone interview, shortly after polls opened. Many polls say otherwise, with predictions some states that have not elected Democratic senators for decades could flip.

Democratic Party Prospects in Midterms

Polls find many Americans intend to punish Trump's Republican Party over cost-of-living pressures, including higher fuel costs linked to the Iran war. Growing concerns about corruption have also featured heavily in some surveys. But many Democrats are wary of putting stock in the forecasts after polls overestimated their fortunes in several recent elections. Past polling errors have generally happened when Trump himself is on the ballot, because of polling companies failure to reach rural and working-class voters.

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Polls previously predicted Hillary Clinton would beat Trump handily. Trump voters don't talk to the pollsters, and that can't be adjusted for through adjusting demographic characteristics, says Rob Shapiro, a political scientist at Columbia University specialising in public opinion polling and statistical methods. They're basically personality and psychological profiles that have to be adjusted for, for which we don't have a measure to adjust. Shapiro points out that pollsters have a better track record with midterm elections.

They may overestimate the Democrats gains, but they are unlikely to be in the wrong direction entirely. No matter how much error there is in the polls, I don't think they will miss by that big a margin, Shapiro says. I wouldn't adjust them by more than three points towards the Republicans. Even if you do that, these elections will still lead to a Democratic Congress.

Nobody seriously believes Republicans will retain their majority in the House, even though most analysts think massive gerrymandering has reduced the potential Democratic pickup to about 20 or 25 seats. But broadly, Trump approval ratings, in the 30s, are just too low. To win the Senate, Democrats must win four seats currently held by Republicans without losing any of their own.

The respected Cook Political Report rates six Senate seats, all currently held by Republicans, as toss-up contests: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Texas. The Republican-held seat in North Carolina is forecast to fall into Democratic hands. The Democrat-held Michigan was moved from the toss-up category to leans Democrat on election eve, despite an eleventh-hour controversy caused by party infighting in that state.

Senate Race Forecasts

While Senate control could still swing either way, Democrats have the momentum in the final stretch, Cook analyst Jessica Taylor wrote. Analysts at Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia favour Democrats to end up with a 53-47 majority in the chamber. But they note it wouldn't take much for the numbers to shift in Republicans' favour.

Democrats have been tipped to win a majority in the House of Representatives for months, but their position appears to have improved in recent days. The Cook report is projecting Democrats should win 230 to 240 House seats, well above the 218 needed to form majority. Sabato's Crystal Ball predicts a similar outcome.

In Texas, which has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in almost four decades, some polls show the party's candidate James Talarico ahead of his GOP rival Ken Paxton. Let's show the world why you should always bet on the underdog, Mr Talarico wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. In a taco restaurant in San Antonio, patrons were split. James Talarico seems to do a lot more for the people, one woman said.

But not everyone was convinced. I'll vote Ken Paxton. It's not even a lesser-of-two-evils thing, a local man told the ABC. I can tell you what he stands for.

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The outcomes currently predicted by the polls include Democrats winning a Senate seat in Texas, turning Ohio, Iowa and Alaska blue, and potentially squeaking home in Kansas, a state that has not sent a Democrat to the US Senate in 94 years. One warning noted that the prospect of another red-state polling error looms, particularly in the Midwest.

House and State Elections

The Dems are going to take back the house, there's no doubt about it, says Douglas Heye, a Republican strategist who worked in the Bush administration. There's no realistic thought that polls can be wrong when it comes to the House of Representatives or the Dems gaining Senate seats. The question is how many. Heye says Republican Michael Whatley will not be able to defend the Senate seat in North Carolina, where incumbent Thom Tillis is retiring.

The party long ago moved money and resources out of that contest. Meanwhile, Georgia is a shoo-in for Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff. We're talking about South Carolina. We're not talking about North Carolina and Georgia.

That's insanity. As well as Trump terrible approval ratings, Republicans have been wounded in critical Senate contests by poor candidate selection, Heye says. He points to Darline Graham in South Carolina, the inexperienced sister of late Republican senator Lindsey Graham, and Texas attorney-general Ken Paxton, who carries enormous baggage. Shapiro believes a Senate tied at 50-50, with Vice President JD Vance holding the deciding vote, is still a live outcome.

Nate Silver, based on a rigorous analysis for The New York Times, believes Democrats will win the Senate, perhaps soundly. He says the party chances of controlling that chamber are somewhere around 80 to 90 per cent. Americans are casting ballots for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. They are also voting for 35 members in the 100-seat Senate, where senators serve six-year terms.

Thirty-six states are also electing governors. Mr Trump is not on the ballot, but has repeatedly urged voters to pretend he is, including at a series of rallies in the days leading up to the midterms. The strategy is not appreciated by everyone in his party, given his approval ratings have been at record-low levels and continue to decline.

Voters React to Trump

He started out good, but then he messed up getting involved in that war, Debra Simmons said after casting her ballot in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. She still voted Republican because they have more common sense, but said she hoped Mr Trump changed his attitude about rising prices. It's unfair, said Wallace Cherry, who was handing out Democrat voting material for North Carolina's First Congressional District in Rocky Mount.

The district's boundaries were redrawn last year, reducing the proportion of Black voters and giving the Republican candidate an advantage. They're trying to make sure that their vote is counted more than ours, he said. Overall, Republicans had hoped to win at least 13 redrawn seats, but analysts say that now looks unlikely. We're not gonna win all 13 of those redistricted seats, the Republicans' House Whip, Tom Emmer, told Axios last month.

California is the only state where Democrats have enacted a new map, which could help them pick up five extra seats.