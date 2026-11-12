Moreton Bay Council to Close Wyllie Park Homeless Camp After State Legal Threat

The City of Moreton Bay has agreed to shut down a homeless camp at Wyllie Park in Petrie after Economic Development Queensland threatened legal action. Current campers will be evicted once their 21-day registrations expire.

The City of Moreton Bay has agreed to close a homeless camp at Wyllie Park in Petrie after state authorities threatened legal action. The council voted in August to approve a 12-month trial for the park to be used as a free tent camp.

EDQ threatens legal action against council

But Economic Development Queensland (EDQ) declared the park illegal because it falls within the Moreton Bay Central Priority Development Area. The park lies barely within the PDA boundary, putting it under EDQ's remit. On Thursday, EDQ chief executive Julian Simmonds warned the council he would issue a show cause notice unless it agreed to demands. The council has now tabled a letter from EDQ promising not to take legal action if it complies.

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The demands include not allowing any more homeless people to register at the site. The council must also evict current campers once their registration expires after 21 days. After the campers leave, the council will be required to continue monitoring the site to ensure nobody else tries to camp there. Simmonds said legal action would remain on the table until every homeless camper had been removed.

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"At this point in time, I do not consider it appropriate to withdraw the Show Cause Notice," he said. "However I commit to doing so once Council confirms that the trial registrations have expired and Wyllie Park is vacant. " Simmonds is a formal federal LNP member and Brisbane councillor. The park was hit hard by rain in October.

The Moreton Bay Indoor Sports Centre for Brisbane 2032 will be built nearby as part of the PDA, with construction expected to begin in 2027. The park, near Petrie station, was already being used by rough sleepers without approval before the council gave it official approval. It seems the official tick was not appreciated by the state. Moreton Bay mayor Peter Flannery said the council would comply with the state government direction.

Mayor cites cost of court battle

"The fact is that we could spend millions of dollars of ratepayer funds fighting this show cause in court only to lose anyway," Cr Flannery said. "Council allowed free camping for people experiencing homelessness at Wyllie Park in an attempt to provide a short-term solution to what is a state issue of chronic homelessness in City of Moreton Bay, particularly in high-traffic public areas like the Redcliffe foreshore.

" He said the council backed the park in good faith and believed it was successful. "We backed Wyllie Park in good faith and believe it was successful in providing a safer solution for people experiencing homelessness who have no access to emergency or supportive shelter in City of Moreton Bay currently," Cr Flannery said.

Camp linked to human rights ruling

The park camp had been set up after a Supreme Court judge ruled earlier this year that Moreton Bay council had violated the human rights of homeless people forcefully evicted from encampments last year. Rangers and Queensland police officers carrying out the eviction in Eddie Hyland Park in April 2025 used excavators to destroy shelters and remove belongings as residents watched on.

Moreton Bay deputy mayor Jodie Shipway said the council was working with the state to secure more formal shelters for people experiencing homelessness. The council has previously said these shelters were desperately needed. EDQ was contacted for comment. The City of Moreton Bay council agreed to shut the camp in response to threats of legal action by state authorities.

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Council tables state letter promises

EDQ had issued a show cause notice to the council, calling the park illegal because it fell within the Moreton Bay Central Priority Development Area. The council turned Wyllie Park into a free, designated camping site for homeless people in August. Today, the council tabled a letter from EDQ in which the state body promised not to take legal action if the council agreed to its list of demands.

The demands include not allowing any more homeless people to register at the site, and to evict the current homeless campers once their registration expires after 21 days. EDQ chief executive Julian Simmonds warned legal action would remain on the table until every homeless camper had been removed.

"At this point in time, I do not consider it appropriate to withdraw the Show Cause Notice," Mr Simmonds said. "However I commit to doing so once Council confirms that the trial registrations have expired and Wyllie Park is vacant. " After the homeless campers leave Wyllie Park, the council will be required to continue monitoring the site to ensure nobody else tries to camp there.

Moreton Bay mayor Peter Flannery said the council would comply with the state government direction.

"The fact is that we could spend millions of dollars of ratepayer funds fighting this show cause in court only to lose anyway," Cr Flannery said. "Council allowed free camping for people experiencing homelessness at Wyllie Park in an attempt to provide a short-term solution to what is a state issue of chronic homelessness in City of Moreton Bay, particularly in high-traffic public areas like the Redcliffe foreshore. "