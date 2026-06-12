Councillor Urges Rejection of Housing Development Proposal

A Redlands councillor has urged her colleagues to reject a housing development proposal east of Brisbane and instead push for tourism, sport and recreation. The land currently home to a chicken farm is being considered for urban development, but councillor Rowanne McKenzie believes the area should be developed for tourism.

A Redlands councillor has urged her colleagues to reject a housing development proposal east of Brisbane and instead push for tourism, sport and recreation. The land currently home to a chicken farm is being considered for urban development , but councillor Rowanne McKenzie believes the area should be developed for tourism.

The councillor will file a notice of motion at the next council meeting asking for an investigation into adding the land at Mount Cotton to the state's urban footprint. The land is home to several businesses, including a quarry and a poultry company, and councillor McKenzie is keen to eliminate housing from any project in the area.

She notes that the council relies heavily on residential properties for funding and that the area is already home to a winery and a venue for large music events. The motion also highlights the lack of core infrastructure in the area, particularly sewers, which has been an issue for new developments in the council in the past.

The state is currently reviewing the South East Queensland Regional Plan, a process that councillor McKenzie hopes the land around the chicken farm will be part of. The regional plan review comes as the state government pushes for more housing developments across south-east Queensland in a bid to boost supply and improve affordability. The council will vote on the motion next week





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