Country Fire Authority Firefighters Struggle with Bureaucracy and Politics for Planned Burns on Private and Council-Controlled Land

Country Fire Authority (CFA) firefighters claim they are being 'hamstrung' by planned-burn bureaucracy, with approvals taking up to three years. The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a possible El Niño this year, with firefighters looking to do more planned burns early. Local government councils, Rural Roads Victoria, and the Department of Transport have some control over private land burns. The Otway Ranges Environment Network expresses concerns about the rate of fuel reduction burns in cool temperate rainforest areas.

Country Fire Authority firefighters claim bureaucracy and politics are hindering their ability to conduct planned burns on private and council-controlled land , leading to a decrease in the number of burns in the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a possible El Niño this year, which could result in more planned burns early. The president of Barongarook CFA, Mike Evans, expresses frustration with the lack of approvals for planned burns on private and council-controlled land, stating that it has reduced the number of burns by up to 90 per cent in the region over the past decade.

Local government councils, Rural Roads Victoria, and the Department of Transport have some control over private land burns. The Otway Ranges Environment Network expresses concerns about the rate of fuel reduction burns in cool temperate rainforest areas. The Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson states that roadside maintenance is prioritized based on risk





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Country Fire Authority Planned Burns Bureaucracy Politics El Niño Bureau Of Meteorology Otway Ranges Bushfires Barongarook CFA Mike Evans Rural Roads Private Land Council-Controlled Land Colac Otway Shire Forest Fire Management Victoria Department Of Energy Environment And Climate Action Rural Roads Private Land Council-Controlled Land Planned Burns Backburning Native Wildlife Cool Temperate Rainforest El Niño Department Of Transport And Planning

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