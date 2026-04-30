Couple's 15-Year Relationship Stalled by 'Outdated' Welfare Rule

A long-term couple is unable to move in together due to a welfare rule that would result in the woman losing her disability support pension. Advocates are calling for the partner income test to be scrapped, arguing it traps vulnerable Australians in poverty and unsafe situations.

For 15 years, Abby Brothers has been in a loving relationship, a partnership forged through shared experiences and the challenges of life. However, at 30, she and her partner face a frustrating obstacle: they cannot move in together without Abby losing her financial independence.

Abby lives with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (chronic fatigue syndrome), POTS, and endometriosis, and relies on the Disability Support Pension (DSP) to manage her health and maintain a degree of self-sufficiency. The current partner income test for welfare payments prevents them from taking this next step in their relationship.

This test, rooted in a decades-old 'breadwinner model,' dictates that Centrelink will reduce or eliminate welfare payments if a recipient cohabitates with a partner earning above a certain threshold – currently, any income exceeding $380 results in a 50-cent reduction in benefits for every dollar earned. This rule isn't just a logistical hurdle for Abby; it's a systemic issue impacting thousands of Australians, particularly those with disabilities.

Advocates argue that the partner income test is an archaic relic of the 1950s, failing to reflect the realities of the modern cost-of-living crisis and the diverse needs of individuals. For Abby, the DSP isn't a luxury; it's essential for covering medications not subsidized by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and affording necessary medical appointments. Losing this income would force her to rely entirely on her partner, eroding her autonomy and potentially jeopardizing her health.

Elle, a 30-year-old in Newcastle living with complex PTSD, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, and chronic migraines, echoes this sentiment, highlighting the inherent risk the test poses, especially for women and First Nations people. A recent national survey launched as part of a growing campaign has already gathered over 500 stories of financial entrapment and diminished independence, demonstrating the widespread impact of this policy.

The campaign to abolish the partner income test is gaining momentum, with People with Disability Australia and Greens Senator Penny Allman-Payne vocally advocating for change. Senator Allman-Payne condemns the policy as blatant discrimination, particularly concerning given the increased vulnerability of disabled individuals to intimate partner violence. Despite these calls for reform, the federal government remains resistant to change.

Minister for Women Katy Gallagher indicated in December 2025 that Labor has no current plans to overhaul the rule, citing its long-standing presence in the social security system. The Department of Social Services defends the test, arguing it's based on the principle that couples share resources. While acknowledging exceptions for hardship, abuse, or family and domestic violence, the department maintains the core principle of shared financial responsibility.

However, critics argue that this approach ignores the unique challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, forcing them to choose between love and financial survival. Abby Brothers succinctly captures the essence of the problem: 'Being unwell is an independent situation. The rule is outdated and it needs to be reviewed quite badly. You shouldn't have to choose between the person you love and the money you need to survive.





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Disability Support Pension Partner Income Test Welfare Centrelink Disability Rights

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