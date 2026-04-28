Courier Driver and Alleged Thief Ejected from Van During Adelaide Robbery Attempt

Dramatic footage shows a courier driver and a suspect thrown from a moving van after a struggle on Regency Road in Prospect, Adelaide. The 45-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

A harrowing incident unfolded in Adelaide ’s inner north on Tuesday morning, captured in startling security footage, involving a courier driver and a man now facing multiple charges related to an attempted vehicle theft .

The event occurred shortly after 10:00 AM on Regency Road in Prospect, as the courier was returning to his van after completing a delivery. Upon approach, he discovered an individual already seated in the driver’s seat, initiating a struggle for control of the vehicle. The ensuing chaos, as documented by CCTV obtained by 7NEWS, involved a violent attempt by the courier to regain possession of his van while the alleged thief attempted to drive away.

The van swerved erratically, ultimately colliding with a tree with significant force. The impact caused both the driver and the alleged thief to be ejected from the vehicle onto the road surface. Witness accounts paint a vivid picture of the dramatic scene. Jack Austin, who observed the incident, described the crash as substantial, noting the considerable force with which the van impacted the tree.

He recounted seeing the courier attempting to physically prevent the theft, clinging to the van’s door and struggling to wrestle back control as the vehicle was set in motion. Austin explained that the courier had briefly stopped near a bus stop to deliver a package when the suspect, who had apparently been waiting in the vicinity, seized the opportunity to jump into the driver’s seat and attempt to drive off.

The doors of the van were initially partially open, and the collision with the tree resulted in one door being completely flung open, contributing to the forceful ejection of both occupants. Fortunately, the van narrowly avoided striking a nearby Stobie pole before coming to a complete stop. The entire sequence of events, from the initial confrontation to the violent crash, was captured on camera, providing crucial evidence for law enforcement officials.

The 41-year-old courier driver was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery. Police swiftly apprehended the 45-year-old suspect at the scene and has since been formally charged with a range of offenses, including illegal use of a motor vehicle, driving without a license, causing harm through dangerous driving, and acts endangering life.

Due to the severity of the charges and the potential risk of further offenses, bail was denied, and the suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Authorities have taken possession of the damaged van, which was towed from the location of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses to fully understand the circumstances surrounding this dangerous and reckless act.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by individuals working in delivery services and the potential for violence during opportunistic crimes





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