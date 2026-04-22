Court Documents Reveal Toxic Fallout Between Radio Stars Sandilands and Henderson

New Federal Court documents reveal alleged verbal abuse and a toxic workplace environment at KIIS radio, leading to a massive legal battle worth over 160 million dollars between ARN and its former star hosts.

The internal dysfunction at the heart of the popular radio network KIIS has been laid bare in explosive new Federal Court documents, revealing the toxic working relationship between radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and his co-star, Jackie Henderson . According to the court filings submitted by the station’s corporate parent, ARN , the tension between the two media personalities reached a breaking point in September 2025.

The documents detail an off-air confrontation where Sandilands allegedly unleashed a vitriolic verbal assault on Henderson, telling her to get her f---ing shit together. This incident reportedly occurred following an on-air disagreement on September 10, marking a significant escalation in a long-standing pattern of hostility that the network now claims justified their subsequent termination. In the transcripts provided to the court, Sandilands is quoted as aggressively telling Henderson that he had been forced to carry the weight of the entire show by himself for over a year. He further berated her, stating that he was tired of being left with a limp d-ck in his hand while trying to rescue the program from what he perceived as her lack of engagement. When Henderson attempted to push back, suggesting that his comments were unnecessarily rough given her performance, Sandilands was reportedly unrelenting. He dismissed her concerns entirely, claiming that the broadcast that day was the first time she had contributed any meaningful effort, and even then, he described her performance as garbage. These documents serve as a cornerstone of ARN's defense, as the network attempts to prove that it acted within its legal rights to protect its workplace environment. ARN argues that the relationship between the two hosts had effectively been destroyed by Sandilands’ persistent course of workplace bullying and harassment. The company maintains that Sandilands repeatedly breached his contractual obligations, as well as the network’s own code of conduct and strict health and safety policies. Furthermore, the network alleges that his behavior toward Henderson in February violated the New South Wales Workplace Health and Safety Act. This legal maneuvering comes as both hosts are pursuing massive damages against ARN, with their combined claims totaling more than 160 million dollars. Henderson, for her part, maintains that the station retaliated against her for exercising her rights to lodge formal complaints regarding the hostile work environment. As the legal battle intensifies, the Federal Court is set to hear both cases this coming Friday, which will likely peel back further layers of this highly publicized and acrimonious media fallout





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Kyle Sandilands Jackie Henderson ARN Workplace Harassment Federal Court

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