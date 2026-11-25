The Court of Arbitration for Sport has restored Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations champion, overturning a ruling that had awarded Morocco a 3-0 default win after Senegal walked off the field in protest during the final.

Senegal is once again Africa's soccer champion after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned an earlier ruling that had handed the Africa Cup of Nations trophy to Morocco.

The decision came more than 10 months on from the chaotic, controversial final. Senegal won the Africa Cup on the field in Morocco in January, then lost it in a legal case in March when an appeals panel appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Morocco a 3-0 default win. That earlier ruling followed Senegal's players walking off the field in protest in second-half stoppage time of the final.

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CAS Reverses Caf Ruling in Senegal Case

CAS has now rejected that ruling, basing its decision on referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's call to let the game resume after the protest. The three-person panel came to its decision unanimously. The panel decided that the field of play doctrine, which decrees that any referee's decision is final, must ultimately hold sway.

A CAS statement said: After having examined the arguments raised by the Parties, the Arbitral Panel considered that the Referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority. By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met. Both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume.

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CAS added: The panel acknowledged that the referee had to make a decision in an atmosphere of extreme tension. However, these circumstances do not justify describing the decision as arbitrary.

Referee Decision Falls Under Field Doctrine

On the contrary, the referee's judgement did not appear to have been affected by factors external to the game. Ndala did not err in law when he resumed the game and had sole authority to make that call, CAS said. In the Panel's view, there is no doubt that the effects of the Referee's decision were limited to the pitch. As such, the Panel considers that the Referee's decision was covered by the field of play doctrine.

Claims by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation that Senegal had contravened articles of the Afcon Regulations were rejected by the panel. Since Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations are intended solely to determine the outcome of a match when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently, they are therefore not applicable in this case.

Tournament regulations said a team which refused to play should be considered to have lost the game, but CAS said those rules were meant only for cases when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently. Senegalese soccer federation president Abdoulaye Fall said in a statement: The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice to sport.

Morocco Plans Further Appeal to Swiss Court

The legal battle may not be over yet, after Morocco announced plans to appeal, likely to Switzerland's supreme court, in a challenge to the integrity of a senior CAS judge. CAS verdicts can be challenged at Switzerland's supreme court, also in Lausanne, though only on limited procedural grounds, including a judge's integrity. Morocco's soccer federation detailed plans for an appeal that targets one of the three judges on the CAS panel.

In a statement, the Moroccan federation protested what it described as the court's failure to address potential integrity concerns, alleging confirmed communication between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and Fall, the Senegalese soccer president, 48 hours before the decision was issued. The CAS judges heard evidence at a one-day hearing.

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During the final, Senegal beat Morocco in Rabat after causing a 15-minute delay in play when they walked off in protest at Morocco being awarded a penalty in the last minute of normal time. At 0-0, Senegal's team walked off the field to protest Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time. Senegal's star forward Sadio Mane helped to persuade his team to return as tensions rose in the stadium.

When referee Ndala of Congo restarted the game, Morocco's Brahim Diaz had his penalty saved. Diaz, a Real Madrid forward, attempted a slow chip shot known as a Panenka. Senegal won 1-0 with a Pape Gueye goal in extra time. There was chaos on the field and violent clashes in the stands.

Even the ball boys were involved in scuffles as they tried to snatch towels that Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was using to keep his gloves dry. Football's laws state that referee decisions are final but Caf appeal judges cited Afcon tournament regulations that if a team refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition.

The drama continued through the months of legal tussles. Senegal's players paraded with the trophy ahead of a game in March against Peru, even though Morocco was recognised as the champion at that point. Both teams played at the World Cup believing themselves to be the rightful champion of Africa. Senegal had the laws of the game on its side, and Morocco had the tournament regulations.

The laws of soccer state that referee decisions are final. CAS backed that position with its own field of play doctrine, that on-field calls by a referee generally cannot be taken to the sports court. More than $1m, or £770,000, in fines were imposed by Caf disciplinary judges on the two federations, players and Senegal's then coach, Pape Thiaw. The next men's AFCON starts in June co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Morocco will aim to end a wait for the title which now stands at 50 years.