Court Revokes Ownership of $95 Million Sydney Waterfront Property from Chinese Businessman, Reinstates Estranged Wife Amid Legal Battles

A NSW Supreme Court decision has stripped Chinese goldmining magnate John Changjin Li of his $95 million Point Piper residence, Edgewater, reinstating his estranged wife Maria Meihong Yang as the ultimate owner via the holding company Point Piper One Pty Ltd. However, Maria's victory is clouded by a lawsuit from litigation funder MHN Asset Management, which claims she pledged 45 per cent of the property to fund her legal fight. The case uncovers a web of complex corporate structures, multiple mortgages, and a potential $26 million tax bill, while also revealing parallel legal troubles for Li's former wife Athena Changren Cheng, including a sealed Indonesian gold mine and Chinese debt restrictions.

For the past five years, John Changjin Li has lived at one of the most expensive residences in Australia, set on the Point Piper waterfront and with one of the few private tennis courts on Sydney Harbour.

But as of Monday, he no longer owns it. The NSW Supreme Court has revoked the Chinese goldmining businessman's hold on the $95 million property and reinstated his estranged wife Maria Meihong Yang on corporate records as the ultimate owner of landmark residence Edgewater. But Maria's victory to claim sole ownership of the $95 million property might be short-lived, given that a third party is seeking almost half of it.

Legal financing company MHN Asset Management is suing Maria for 45 per cent of her share of the waterfront residence, claiming she agreed to sign it over in exchange for funding her fight to reclaim the property. John Changjin Li arrives at court in relation to one of a dozen legal battles involving his Sydney property empire.

The tussle over Edgewater centres on its holding company, Point Piper One Pty Ltd, which was the subject of recent orders by Justice David Hammerschlag, who reinstated Maria as the owner of its 100 shares, and cancelled an unauthorised and complex share structure that diluted her share interest in John's favour. The updated Australian Securities and Investments Commission register on Monday showed that John and his 23-year-old daughter Rose Zhirou Li remain directors, and the company's registered office remains John's Point Piper home address, set on Australia's most expensive street, Wolseley Road.

The orders were issued as part of an ongoing legal stoush between Maria and MHN, one of half a dozen legal proceedings making its way through various courts that have unveiled the complex marital arrangements behind John's property empire. Further souring Maria's win is the fact that the property could end up costing its owner more than its $95 million purchase price of six years ago.

There are seven mortgages on title to a slew of private creditors, and a potential land tax bill of almost $26 million owed to Revenue NSW. John's woes are not limited to his Sydney address. He and his former wife, Athena Changren Cheng, own a gold mine in Indonesia's West Kalimantan region that has been sealed by the authorities since 2021.

The Point Piper mansion Edgewater has been subject to ongoing ownership speculation since it last traded in 2020 for $95 million. Athena, too, is facing complications in China, despite her prominence as chair of mining, real estate and biotechnology conglomerate Jinluan International Group. Soon after she moved to Australia in 2019, she was listed as a dishonest debtor by the Chinese authorities and slugged with consumption restriction orders aimed at limiting any high-value spending to enforce a debt recovery.

The imbroglio over Edgewater goes back to 2020, when John purchased the Point Piper mansion that boasts a private jetty and iconic views of the Harbour Bridge as his and Maria's matrimonial home. It was to be held in the name of Point Piper One Pty Ltd, and Maria was to be the owner. News of the purchase took Maria by surprise.

As she later told the court, the then-couple had talked about buying the property, but she learnt that it happened only when she The couple's marriage was an even bigger surprise for John's former wife Athena, his daughter Rose, and their friends and family in Australia: none of whom were told that John and Maria had married until the legal fight over the property made its way to court a few years later. In evidence to the Supreme Court last year, Athena said that while she was unaware at the time that Maria and John were married, she did understand that Maria was meant to be the shareholder of the company because neither she nor John had Australian citizenship.

Despite such a grandiose start to John and Maria's marriage, by mid-2022 the relationship was on the rocks. Things didn't improve a few weeks later when Maria discovered John was living at Edgewater with Athena, albeit in separate rooms, while Maria was left with her $1.3 million unit in Zetland. The estranged couple haven't lived together since.

What's more, court records show Maria later discovered her shareholding in Point Piper One Pty Ltd had been changed without her consent and replaced by a complex share structure involving A- and C-class shares across three interrelated companies that diluted her interest. At the time there was also a mortgage on the title of more than $30 million from Athena's investment company, Athena Rose Capital.

A month after Point Piper One Pty Ltd was restructured in John's favour, the company settled on the first half of the $95 million purchase. The second halfIn a bid to finance her legal fight to reclaim the property, Maria turned to litigation funder MHN, headed by Ruize Yan. As part of the funding agreement, MHN claimed Maria promised to assign 30 per cent of Point Piper One Pty Ltd to MH





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Edgewater Point Piper John Changjin Li Maria Meihong Yang MHN Asset Management NSW Supreme Court Property Dispute Litigation Funding Point Piper One Pty Ltd

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