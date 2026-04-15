Cowboys Surge Towards Top Four as Storm Grapple with Unprecedented Slump

The North Queensland Cowboys are on an impressive four-game winning streak, nearing a top-four NRL position, driven by key performances from players like Taumalolo and Drinkwater, while the Melbourne Storm are experiencing their worst form slump under Craig Bellamy, potentially due to the psychological impact of consecutive Grand Final losses.

The North Queensland Cowboys are experiencing a significant resurgence, securing four consecutive victories and positioning themselves on the brink of the NRL top four. This impressive turnaround comes after a challenging start to the season, where two early losses led to considerable pressure on coach Todd Payten.

Several players have been instrumental in this winning streak, with Jaxon Purdue and Scott Drinkwater standing out. Taumalolo, the veteran prop, has overcome recent injury concerns, and coach Payten's strategic management of his game time has proven highly effective.

Taumalolo has emerged as one of the league's premier props this season, consistently delivering impactful second-half performances that have changed the course of games. Cooper Cronk, who shared the 2016 Dally M award with Taumalolo, highlights the prop's enhanced fitness as a critical factor in the Cowboys' current success.

Cronk initially questioned how changes in game dynamics, such as possession rules and restarts, might affect a player like Taumalolo. However, he now acknowledges the prop's remarkable fitness, suggesting he is in better shape than ever. Cronk recalls Taumalolo's peak performance in 2016, when he played extended minutes while still delivering exceptional results. He believes Payten has discovered the optimal strategy for Taumalolo, allowing him to play for specific periods and then reintroducing him to maintain his high level of influence.

Taumalolo's current impact is undeniable and central to the Cowboys' effective play. Scott Drinkwater has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future with the club. With the Cowboys securing promising junior Jaxon Purdue on a long-term contract, the club has reportedly granted Drinkwater permission to explore opportunities elsewhere at the end of the season.

Although Drinkwater is contracted until 2027, the club's intention appears to be transitioning Purdue to the fullback position next year. This decision has surprised many, including Mark Geyer, who believes the combination of Purdue and Drinkwater is highly effective and that allowing Drinkwater to depart is a significant move.

While acknowledging Drinkwater's initial struggles with errors and defense at the start of the season, Geyer concedes that he has been a vital contributor to the Cowboys' recent winning form. Over the past four games, Drinkwater has recorded an impressive three tries and seven try assists.

Teams such as the Dragons and the Dolphins have expressed interest in acquiring Drinkwater's services. Cronk suggests that Drinkwater's success is contingent on playing within specific team systems. He posits that a player with a point to prove, like Drinkwater who is reportedly being moved on, will be highly motivated and showcase his talents effectively.

Cronk advises Drinkwater to be discerning about his next club, emphasizing his need for a team with strong halves that can provide forward momentum and support his dynamic playmaking. He suggests that Drinkwater thrives when he has athletic players around him to complement his existing skills, similar to the synergy he has found at the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Storm are facing an unprecedented slump, the worst of Craig Bellamy's coaching tenure, as they prepare to face the Canberra Raiders, a team that has historically posed difficulties for them. After a dominant start to the season, including decisive victories over the Eels and the Dragons, the Storm have failed to secure a win since.

A series of close losses to the Broncos and the Cowboys were followed by significant defeats against the Panthers and the Warriors, causing them to plummet from the top four to the bottom four within a single month. Despite the absence of key players like Eliesa Katoa and Xavier Coates, and some defensive vulnerabilities on the edges, the Storm still possess a roster envied by many in the league.

Cooper Cronk, a former Storm player, believes that the lingering effects of two consecutive Grand Final losses cannot be understated. He suggests that the issue is not physical, citing the team's strong completion rate as evidence. Cronk points to the presence of world-class players like Munster, Hughes, and Grant, and Bellamy's proven defensive strategies as reasons to dismiss physical shortcomings.

However, he warns that the repeated Grand Final defeats may have caused players to second-guess their approach and decisions in the following season, a sentiment he personally experienced after losing Grand Finals himself. He ultimately found success after such experiences, suggesting a potential for the Storm to rebound





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