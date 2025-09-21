CPAC Australia 2025 to Feature Liz Truss, Matt Canavan, and Ian Plimer; Sky News Streaming Subscription Details

Sky News Australia will broadcast a special episode live from CPAC Australia 2025, featuring prominent guests like former UK PM Liz Truss, Senator Matt Canavan, and geologist Ian Plimer. The article also details the SkyNews.com.au streaming subscription, offering access to four dedicated news channels for $5 per month, including live and on-demand news, political coverage, sport, weather, and expert analysis. The subscription is compatible with smart TVs and offers international viewing options through the Australia Channel outside Australia.

Former UK PM Liz Truss , Senator Matt Canavan , and geologist Ian Plimer will be among the prominent guests participating in a special episode broadcast live from CPAC Australia 2025. This event promises to bring together influential voices and perspectives on current affairs, offering viewers a chance to engage with leading figures in politics and thought.

The live broadcast will provide a platform for these individuals to share their insights and analysis, contributing to a deeper understanding of significant issues. The presence of such notable figures highlights the importance and reach of the CPAC Australia event, drawing attention to key topics and viewpoints relevant to the Australian and international audience.





