CPAC Australia Conference: Day One Schedule Unveiled

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Australia is set to begin in Brisbane. The event will be streamed live on SkyNews.com.au, featuring a series of speeches and panel discussions from prominent figures in conservative politics. The agenda includes key speakers such as Tony Abbott, Liz Truss, and a range of Australian politicians and commentators.

The agenda for Day One is meticulously crafted, featuring a blend of Australian and international speakers, ensuring a robust exchange of ideas and viewpoints. Attendees and online viewers can anticipate a comprehensive overview of the current political landscape, both domestically and abroad. The conference promises to be a focal point for conservative thought and a forum for shaping future strategies.

The agenda for Day One is meticulously crafted, featuring a blend of Australian and international speakers, ensuring a robust exchange of ideas and viewpoints. Attendees and online viewers can anticipate a comprehensive overview of the current political landscape, both domestically and abroad. The conference promises to be a focal point for conservative thought and a forum for shaping future strategies.\The opening of CPAC Australia will be marked by the Australian National Anthem, performed by Mick Harrington. This ceremonial beginning sets the tone for a day dedicated to celebrating conservative principles and fostering dialogue within the political sphere. Warren Mundine, the CPAC Chairman, will deliver the opening address at 9:15 AM, setting the stage for the subsequent speakers and panel discussions. Following Mundine, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott will take the stage at 9:30 AM, providing his insights and expertise on Australian politics. Deputy Opposition Leader Ted O’Brien will speak at 9:50 AM, adding another perspective to the day's discussions. Senator Jacinta Price will follow at 10:10 AM, before a short break. The conference will then shift its focus to international perspectives. Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is scheduled to speak at 11:00 AM, followed by Senator Alex Antic at 11:20 AM. Senator Bridget McKenzie will address the audience at 11:40 AM, and Senator Matt Canavan will speak at midday. Andrew Cooper, the founder of CPAC Australia, will share his vision at 12:20 PM, providing context to the event’s objectives. The comprehensive speaker lineup promises a wealth of insights across different political and social spheres.\Following a lunch break, the conference will resume with a series of presentations and panel discussions. Journalist and broadcaster Dan Wootton will speak at 1:50 PM, sharing his views and analysis. A video presentation featuring American conservative commentator Jack Posobiec is scheduled. The afternoon agenda includes two panel discussions, offering a deeper dive into contemporary political issues. The first panel, commencing at 2:10 PM, features Corey DeAngelis, Matt Schlapp, and Adam Creighton, exploring the state of the US. The second panel, beginning at 2:40 PM, will tackle the state of the UK, with participants including Connor Tomlinson, Liz Truss, and Dan Wootton. After a short intermission, former federal minister Gary Hardgrave will speak at 3:40 PM. The day will continue with addresses from Kimberly Fletcher, Dan Wild, and Nick Goiran. The first day of CPAC Australia will culminate with a speech by British comedian Leo Kearse at 4:40 PM, providing a humorous perspective on the day's events. This varied program ensures a stimulating and thought-provoking experience for attendees and viewers alike. The conference aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of important issues while promoting and strengthening conservative values





