Craig Zonca moves to Drive while Loretta Ryan joins Steve Austin at Breakfast on ABC 612. See the full 2027 scheduling overhaul affecting Brisbane listeners.

ABC 612 is executing one of its most significant radio programming shifts in years, fundamentally altering the morning and afternoon schedules for Brisbane listeners starting in the new year. The national broadcaster confirmed that long-standing Breakfast duo Craig Zonca and Loretta Ryan will end their nearly decade-long partnership, triggering a comprehensive restructuring of the station's prime-daylight slots. This strategic realignment aims to refresh content delivery ahead of major local milestones.

Craig Zonca Moves to Afternoon Drive Slot

Craig Zonca will depart the Breakfast show after ten years to host the ABC's Drive program in 2027, a move he describes as essential for achieving a better work-life balance while raising his young family. The veteran presenter explained that he intends to trade the early morning alarm clock for lunchbox preparation and school drop-offs, subsequently wrapping up the day's news on air. Zonca promised that the new afternoon slot will feature a pacey program that maintains the station's signature flavor of current events, music, sport, and local conversation.

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Steve Austin will adjust his schedule to fill the morning void left by Zonca, joining Loretta Ryan on the Breakfast show from 5am to 7.45am. Austin's previous morning slot, Mornings with Steve Austin from 8.30am, has been reassigned to Drive host and veteran broadcaster Ellen Fanning. This transition marks a significant shift in the station's audio identity, pairing two of Queensland's most recognizable media figures in a new combination designed to leverage their extensive local knowledge.

Stakeholder Reactions and Strategic Rationale

ABC management highlighted the synergy between the new Breakfast pair, noting that Ryan and Austin are uniquely positioned to provide authoritative commentary on significant local events. The team has previously collaborated through major historical moments, including Expo 88 and the Brisbane floods of 2011 and 2022. This shared history is expected to deepen their on-air chemistry and provide listeners with a trusted perspective on community issues.

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Ryan praised Austin for his genuine kindness and curiosity about people, stating that he consistently goes out of his way to champion others. Austin reciprocated the sentiment, expressing delight at working with one of Brisbane's most experienced and talented women in media. The broadcaster emphasized that this partnership is not just about radio metrics but about serving the community with empathy and depth during critical times.

2032 Olympics Focus and Future Programming

Loretta Ryan outlined her vision for the new Breakfast show, noting that Brisbane and Queensland face big decisions in the lead-up to the 2032 Olympics. She stated her intention to ensure that government, business, and community leaders hear the voices of citizens on issues affecting their children and grandchildren. This editorial focus aims to transform the morning program into a vital platform for civic engagement and public discourse regarding the state's upcoming global showcase.

In addition to the major Breakfast and Drive changes, ABC 612 confirmed further scheduling adjustments for next year. Katherine Feeney will return to Queensland Afternoons, while Kelly Higgins-Devine will continue on Evenings and Phillip Clarke will host Nightlife. These consolidations represent a broad effort to stabilize the station's lineup while introducing fresh energy to key daylight hours, ensuring the broadcaster remains a dominant voice in Queensland's media landscape.