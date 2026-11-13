Phone forensic evidence in the Robert Crawford murder trial shows Signal activity around the time his wife Frances died, while his defence tells the jury he hid nothing and her death was a tragic accident.

A Queensland police computer analyst has told the murder trial of former Royal Australian Air Force pilot Robert Crawford how two phones were used in the hours around his wife Frances' death.

Crawford, 49, has pleaded not guilty to murder. Frances was found at the bottom of a retaining wall along with a mower at their rural south-east Queensland property. His defence team has told the jury her death was a tragic accident. Crawford claims he believed his wife died while moving the ride-on mower late at night because the sprinklers were going to come on.

Also read Robert Crawford text his wife he missed her on the day of her death

Computer analyst examines Crawford phones

He told police he last physically saw his wife about 9.45pm, before going to bed to study, and must have fallen asleep before she came to bed. The trial has heard he called emergency services at 3.37am. On Friday, investigative computer analyst Sean Dalton gave evidence about forensic extraction of the two Crawford phones. He analysed usage on Crawford's phone between 1.09am and 1.51am, and between 2.35am and 3.20am.

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He found the messaging app Signal was opened during those periods and the device was unlocked at those times. The court heard the last search on Crawford's phone at 6.10pm related to a park run. Dalton ran tests using an Oppo phone, the same type as Crawford's. When asked about limitations in his findings, he said his testing was incredibly clinical and structured.

In the replica phone used, he did not have the same version of Signal. Under cross-examination, defence barrister Saul Holt, KC, put to Dalton that the last time the keyboard was used on Crawford's phone was at 12.35am. Dalton agreed. In analysing Frances' iPhone, Dalton found her device was unlocked and a message was sent at 7.43pm to her son showing a photo of korma paste.

Timeline of messages from Frances phone

Her phone also received a message at 9.23pm. The phone was then unlocked at 11.20pm, and a minute later a Signal message was set. The phone was then locked at 11.26pm. The trial has heard about messages about moving the mower sent between the two Crawford phones on July 29, in the hours before Frances' death.

On the prosecution case, some of those messages were staged by Crawford, including one at 11.21pm sent from Frances' phone asking: Hey, are you going to move the mower soon? By this time Frances was likely dead, dying or unconscious, the prosecution claims. Holt told the jury in his opening address that 17 seconds after that message was sent, but before Crawford had read it, he was ringing a RAAF colleague to discuss a work issue on the airforce base.

Right at that time Mr Crawford is on the phone before he has even read the message that he is apparently faked, having a conversation with colleague Jason McClure, Holt said. Frances Crawford had been working on an exit plan to leave her marriage, the court was earlier told. Following the evidence, Holt told the jury Crawford's defence team would call three witnesses next week.

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They include a forensic physician for a second medical opinion, an acoustic engineer who went to the Crawford property to examine how loud the mower would have been, and a biomedical engineer. Holt said the acoustic engineer may address a question the jury had about how a mower would be heard on a rural property on a quiet night.

Defence team calls three witnesses

In addressing the jury, Holt said his client did everything police asked of him, including allowing access to his phone and photographing him. He hid nothing, Holt said. The court has previously heard Crawford's phone was bugged by investigators for a month after his wife's death.

The jury was also shown a series of commands the Crawfords had used their Alexa device for in the days before Frances' death, including to turn on their pump on the property for set times. On July 29, about 11.30am, Alexa was asked under the Frances profile about turning on the pump. The trial earlier heard evidence from Crawford about how the property's sprinkler and pump systems worked.

DNA evidence found on mower

The last question the device was asked was: Alexa, how do you spell axle? That was under the Rob profile at 8.48pm on July 29. Cassandra James, a forensic biologist who examined DNA samples in the case, gave evidence that both Crawford's DNA were found on various parts of the mower. It was also determined that a blood stain on the left side of the mower's engine cover was likely Frances' DNA, the court heard.

Frances' fingernails were also examined, with both her and Crawford's DNA found. Under cross-examination by defence, James confirmed studies indicated it was not uncommon for one to have the DNA of their cohabiting partner under their fingernails. The trial before Justice Lincoln Crowley continues.