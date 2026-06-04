Creative Australia Survey 2025 Shows Record Live Arts Attendance but Affordability Remains a Key Barrier

The National Arts Participation Survey 2025 reports a record rise in live arts attendance, 98 per cent engagement across the arts, strong positive public sentiment and an urgent need for affordable cultural access, according to Creative Australia.

Australians are increasingly recognising the social and personal benefits of creativity, according to the latest findings from Creative Australia's National Arts Participation Survey 2025. Despite persistent cost pressures, the report reveals an overall rise in engagement with the arts across a wide spectrum of activities - from listening to music and reading books to creating art and attending live events .

Ninety‑eight per cent of Australians reported some form of artistic engagement this year, a figure comfortably close to the 2022 level and suggesting that creativity remains a foundational part of everyday life in the country. The most striking development, however, is the surge in live cultural participation. Attendance at arts events and festivals reached a record high, with 74 per cent of respondents citing attendance at least once in 2025, up from 68 per cent in 2022.

This marks the most robust figure recorded since the survey series began in 2009. Music and dance audiences were the biggest beneficiaries of this recovery, returning to essentially pre‑pandemic levels. Many Australians also reported a greater sense of satisfaction with the quality and frequency of their live event experiences, with fewer respondents expressing a desire to attend more often. Positive perceptions of the arts have likewise strengthened.

A striking 93 per cent of Australians aged 15 and over hold a favourable view of the arts, while 86 per cent believe that creative involvement delivers tangible benefits to society, the economy and individual wellbeing. The data also highlights the importance of early exposure: those who learned an art form during their schooling years were substantially more likely to engage in creative activities as adults.

This finding underscores the need for public investment in programs that make arts accessible to children and young people, an area that has risen to become the top priority for future funding. Nonetheless, affordability remains a growing barrier. An unprecedented six in ten Australians confirmed that the cost of attending arts events notably limits their participation, an increase from the 55 per cent reported in 2022.

Around half of respondents said they had to forgo events that interested them because of price, sparking a tension between heightened demand for live cultural experiences and the willingness or ability to pay for them. Other noteworthy facets of the survey include the stability of reading habits - 69 per cent of respondents reported reading books, steady since 2022 - and the diverse profiles of cultural engagement.

Individuals from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds consistently value arts and culture more highly and show greater support for artistic freedom. First Nations respondents were more inclined than non‑First Nations participants to engage in leisure reading. Importantly, gender‑diverse respondents demonstrated an exceptionally high rate of reading for pleasure, with 96 per cent engaging in this activity compared to 73 per cent of women and 65 per cent of men.

Taken together, these findings paint a picture of a society that continues to place the arts at the heart of its cultural identity. While financial hurdles impose constraints, the enthusiasm for creative participation is unmistakable. Policymakers, arts organisations and community groups must therefore balance the imperative to curb affordability barriers with the opportunity to nurture a vibrant, inclusive cultural sector that speaks to all Australians





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