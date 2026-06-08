Crichton's Late Penalty Secures Canterbury's 14-12 Win Over Parramatta

Stephen Crichton's 76th‑minute kick clinched a gritty 14‑12 victory for the Bulldogs, halting a scoreless first half and keeping their finals hopes alive despite ongoing attacking issues.

Stephen Crichton delivered a dramatic late penalty that halted Canterbury's recent slump, securing a 14-12 victory over Parramatta at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Monday night.

The decisive goal came in the 76th minute when Eels hooker Tallyn Da Silva was penalised for a high, questionable strike on Canterbury five‑eighth Matt Burton, who had been attending to a head injury after the collision. Crichton calmly slotted the kick from 40 metres, snapping a rare dead‑lock that marked the first scoreless opening half in the NRL for five years and preserving the Bulldogs' hopes of a finals berth.

The match unfolded as a micro‑cosm of Canterbury's season to date. Coach Cameron Ciraldo's side dominated the early exchanges, amassing 230 metres more than the Eels and keeping the ball in the opposition's 20‑metre zone seventeen times in the opening forty minutes. Yet despite the territorial advantage, the Bulldogs' attacking play was sluggish and directionless, failing to convert possession into points.

Parramatta's defense held firm, and a potential try for Joash Papalii just before half‑time was overturned for a knock‑on, extending the scoreless stretch that mirrored the opening half of the 2021 Eels‑Raiders clash. The deadlock was finally broken early in the second half when Sitili Tupouniua was held up before Lachlan Galvin's short ball found him on the corner, allowing him to dive over for the Bulldogs' first try in the 49th minute.

Three minutes later Crichton added a second, soaring above Eels fullback Isaiah Iongi to claim a Galvin bomb and touch down. For a brief moment it seemed Canterbury might pull away, but the Eels responded with two rapid tries: winger Josh Addo‑Carr sprinted down the left and grubbered the ball for Da Silva, who slid over, followed moments later by Papalii after a midfield surge by debutant Teancum Brown.

The Eels pressed for a third when Ronald Volkman forced a goal‑line dropout, but Da Silva's subsequent high‑shot penalty on Burton gave the referee cause to place him on report, and Crichton's cool 40‑metre conversion proved the match‑winner. The narrow win lifted Canterbury to 13th place on the NRL ladder, keeping their postseason ambitions alive despite an inconsistent campaign.

While the Bulldogs showcased the ball‑handling and defensive tenacity that have defined their season, the game also highlighted lingering issues in attack creativity and discipline, particularly in the moments that led to Da Silva's penalty. Parramatta, now sitting just outside the finals picture, will look to tighten up their defensive line and avoid costly infractions as they chase a spot in the knockout stages.

Both clubs head into the next round with lessons learned: Canterbury must sharpen its offensive execution, and the Eels need to curb reckless tackling if they hope to turn narrow defeats into victories





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NRL Canterbury Bulldogs Parramatta Eels Stephen Crichton Penalty Win

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