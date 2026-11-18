Cricket Australia establishes an independent forum for players to share Sandpaper-gate experiences without reopening the 2018 investigation, aiming to resolve ongoing internal tensions.

Cricket Australia has officially announced the creation of an independent forum designed to allow current and former players to discuss the 2018 Sandpaper-gate incident in Cape Town. Despite establishing this new platform for dialogue, the governing body confirmed it will not reopen its previous investigation into the ball-tampering scandal. This decision was communicated by chief executive Todd Greenberg and interim chair David Boon during a brief media opportunity on Wednesday afternoon.

New Forum Aims To Resolve Ongoing Tensions

The announcement follows a tumultuous period for Australian cricket, marked by public reflections from former stars regarding the infamous events that occurred in Cape Town. The new independent forum is intended to serve as a circuit-breaker for the ongoing debate that has become a significant distraction for the sport. David Boon stated that the board met for several hours to allow players to share their experiences in a structured setting, aiming to address the strain on relationships among those who have shared dressing rooms for decades.

Also read Cricket Australia press conference at 1.30pm AEDT before Australia v England ODI decider in Hobart

Specifics Of Forum And Confidentiality Rules

Todd Greenberg clarified that the forum is specifically designed for individuals who were not interviewed or did not have the opportunity to contribute during the original inquiry. While the specifics of how the forum will operate remain somewhat clouded, it will be held very differently from the 2018 investigation, which remains confidential. The platform is available for all players and staff on the tour, offering a space for retrospective expression without altering the outcome of past sanctions.

Khawaja Autobiography Sparks Fresh Debate

The push for this dialogue coincides with the release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, "Sabr," which has reopened old wounds within the cricketing community. In the book, Khawaja stated he would not deny that everyone knew about the ball-tampering, a comment that prompted responses from key figures. Current Test captain Pat Cummins explicitly denied any responsibility or knowledge of the incident, while former captain Steve Smith and bowler Chadd Sayers also reflected publicly on the period.

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Stakeholder Positions And Future Implications

Todd Greenberg noted that he has been in consistent dialogue with Usman Khawaja and David Warner in recent weeks. Khawaja told Fox Cricket that he does not believe there should be further sanctions from this retrospective discussion, emphasizing the need to move forward. The current legal standing remains unchanged, with David Warner and Steve Smith serving year-long bans, and Cameron Bancroft suspended for nine months following the 2018 sanctions.

Immediate Schedule And Media Coverage

The surprise press conference was scheduled for just one hour before the broadcast of Fox Cricket's coverage for the ODI series finale. Todd Greenberg and David Boon spoke at 1:30pm AEDT at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, highlighting the urgency of addressing the internal issues affecting the team. The governing body aims to use this mechanism to heal divisions and allow the sport to focus on upcoming competitions without the shadow of past controversies.