Cricket Australia has broadened the scope of its independent ball-tampering forum to include the 2017-18 Ashes series, with senior counsel Fiona McLeod leading the inquiry and a full report to be published.

Cricket Australia has broadened the scope of its independent ball-tampering forum to include the entire 2017-18 season, extending the inquiry to the Ashes series that preceded the infamous 2018 tour of South Africa.

The expanded terms of reference were revealed on Friday, after the ball-tampering saga blew up again following the publication of Usman Khawaja's memoir earlier this month. The forum will be led by experienced senior counsel Fiona McLeod, who has more than 30 years of experience including in royal commissions.

Also read Khawaja reveals text to Cricket Australia CEO proposing team-wide sandpaper accountability

CA Widens Ball Tampering Probe

The scope now covers the ball management practices of the team during the whole 2017-18 season, including the four Tests of the South Africa tour and specifically the events on day three of the Cape Town Test, when Cameron Bancroft was caught with sandpaper on the field of play. The broadened timeline takes in the preceding Ashes series, amid accusations that Australian players had also tampered with the ball before the tour to South Africa.

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The conduct and scope of the initial CA investigation, which David Warner has since described as rushed and botched, will also be put under the microscope. The events of March 24, 2018, and the conduct and scope of the 2018 CA investigation will be examined. The independent forum will be open for a six-week participation window before the final report is submitted to the CA board.

The underlying accounts provided will not be made available to the public, but the board will publish the report and its recommendations in full and CA's response within 30 days of receiving it. CA said the forum is about information-gathering and listening, rather than a disciplinary process or adjudication. It does not intend to make any adverse findings about or determine the responsibility of any individuals, nor will any retrospective sanctions or legal action be pursued.

Forum To Publish Full Report

It will not revisit the sanctions previously imposed or recommend retrospective punishment. Players and support staff will be invited to take part in the forum, as will CA management and directors at that time. Others wishing to participate will be at the senior counsel's discretion. Participation is encouraged but not mandatory, CA said.

McLeod will also be provided with the original 2018 culture and governance review of Australian cricket, conducted by the Ethics Centre, as part of the process. CA chairman David Boon said the review would be published in full. Boon said: We are grateful to Fiona McLeod AO SC for agreeing to lead the Independent Forum which has been designed to give voice to all the players and staff on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa.

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Boon said: This is an opportunity to provide their accounts in a safe environment and to provide the CA board with relevant information including about the events of that tour and resultant investigation. We are acutely aware of the enormous toll the renewed focus on this tour eight years ago has had on those involved and their welfare remains our main priority.

Cummins Denies Prior Knowledge

Boon said: This forum is the best opportunity for people to speak and be heard, and for CA to listen and learn. Publishing the report in full is part of our commitment to transparency, and to be open with cricket fans about what we learn. It is also very important to understand that it will not seek to sanction or recriminate.

The revived scrutiny follows Khawaja's claim in his book that knowledge of the plot was not limited to the three players banned. Warner, along with Bancroft and Steve Smith, were banned for their parts in the ball tampering plot at Newlands. Current Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have flatly denied any prior knowledge.

The events in South Africa have come back to haunt Cameron Bancroft and his teammates Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Usman Khawaja. The forum is intended to give all players and staff from that Test tour a chance to provide their accounts in a safe and confidential environment. A separate report has described dishonesty as normalised, with barrister Fiona McLeod to run the Sandpapergate forum.

The inquiry now covers the Ashes series that preceded the infamous 2018 tour of South Africa. More details are expected to come. Jon Pierik is a sports journalist at The Age. He covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.