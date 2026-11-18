Cricket Australia launches a safe, independent forum to allow players involved in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal to share their stories without fear of sanctions.

Cricket Australia has officially established an independent forum to provide a safe space for players and officials involved in the 2018 South Africa tour to share their experiences regarding the Sandpapergate scandal. This initiative aims to address the lingering tensions and conflicting narratives that have persisted for nearly a decade, with the explicit assurance that no further sanctions will be applied to participants who come forward. The decision follows intense public scrutiny and internal strain within the national team, particularly after recent revelations by Usman Khawaja reignited debates about the handling of the 2018 incident.

Independent Forum Details and Safety Guarantees

The new process will be led by a King's Counsel or a retired judge, ensuring an impartial environment for those wishing to discuss the events of the Cape Town tour. Interim chair David Boon confirmed that players and staff are invited to submit their stories without fear of punishment, emphasizing that the goal is to create a circuit-breaker for the ongoing distraction. Boon stated that the board believes this approach is in the best interests of the game, allowing individuals to share their perspectives in a respectful setting. The forum is designed to be voluntary, with no compulsion for anyone to participate, yet it encourages participants to be as specific as possible regarding their memories and interactions.

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Stakeholder Positions on Moving Forward

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg and David Boon have both acknowledged the severe strain on relationships within the team, citing the fractured friendship between captain Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja as a prime example of the damage caused by recent disclosures. Greenberg noted that the game has suffered enormously over the past week, with decades-long friendships under enormous strain due to the resurfacing of old controversies. The CEO emphasized that the initiative is not about appeasing any individual, including Khawaja or David Warner, but rather about ensuring the sport can move forward collectively. He highlighted the consistency of the bowling group's stance since 2018 while admitting that time and conflicting versions of events remain the most complex part of resolving these long-standing issues.

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Impact on Players and Future Procedures

Usman Khawaja, who recently sparked this latest round of controversy with bombshell claims, stated that he maintains a good relationship with Greenberg and accepted that speaking out might result in him being frozen out. Khawaja explained that he promised former opening partner David Warner in 2020 that he would tell the full story of the sandpaper chapter, though he insisted Warner played no role in what was written. He also criticized the lengthy bans handed down to Warner, Cameron Bancroft, and Steven Smith as grotesquely overboard, pointing out that Warner received no sanction from the International Cricket Council after the 2018 tour. Khawaja argued that Warner was not sanctioned because he did nothing wrong, a stance that contrasts with the current internal investigation by Cricket Australia which found only three players had knowledge of the plot.

Next Steps and Resolution Timeline

Cricket Australia will decide later whether to publicize the results of the forum, though Greenberg indicated an intention to share the findings to help the game heal. The process could wrap up by the end of the year, providing a definitive endpoint to the discussions that have plagued Australian cricket for so long. Greenberg and Boon stressed that the game is bigger than any individual and that finding a path to resolve these issues is incumbent on leadership. The hope is that this respectful dialogue will strengthen the enduring friendships that cricket provides, allowing the sport to focus on what lies ahead rather than relitigating the painful events of the past.