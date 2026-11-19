Cricket Australia broadens its investigation into the 2018 sandpaper scandal to include former coaches Michael Lehmann and David Saker, based on new allegations.

Cricket Australia has significantly widened its inquiry into the 2018 sandpaper incident by extending scrutiny to former head coach Michael Lehmann and former bowling coach David Saker. The governing body is now examining the involvement and knowledge of these key support staff members alongside the original suspended players, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft.

Bancroft Allegations Target Lehmann And Saker

Cameron Bancroft's recent written testimony places Michael Lehmann at the center of the controversy for the first time. Bancroft asserts that Lehmann was present during a critical dressing room meeting held during tea on the second day of the second Test match in Port Elizabeth. Bancroft claims that David Warner raised the idea of using sandpaper to alter the ball and that Lehmann and David Saker were present for the discussion.

Also read Lehmann responds to Bancroft sandpaper allegations, welcomes Cricket Australia forum

Bancroft noted that while he could not verify every word spoken, Lehmann and Saker were in the room. The allegation suggests that the head coach was aware of the proposal before any actual tampering took place. This claim directly challenges Lehmann's long-standing position that he was unaware of the plan.

The investigation also looks closely at David Saker, who is accused of encouraging the ball tampering. Bancroft alleges that Saker congratulated him in a team meeting on the morning of the third day of the Port Elizabeth Test. Bancroft stated that Saker acknowledged his role in the sandpaper incident despite it having occurred the previous evening.

Further evidence cited by Bancroft includes a conversation between Saker and Bancroft at lunch in the Newlands rooms. Bancroft claims Saker told him, Bangers, whatever you are doing, we need more of it. Bancroft added that Saker smiled with satisfaction when Bancroft put the sandpaper in his pocket.

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Lehmann Denies Knowledge Of Ball Tampering

Michael Lehmann has consistently denied any involvement in the ball tampering scandal since the incident came to light in 2018. Cricket Australia's initial investigation previously cleared Lehmann of any knowledge regarding the use of sandpaper. Lehmann has maintained that he was unaware of the conspiracy and did not participate in any discussions about altering the ball.

Lehmann addressed the new allegations during a commentary shift for the third one-day international between Australia and England in Hobart. He stated that he needs to sit back and process the information now that it has come to light. Lehmann emphasized his intention to work through each allegation carefully over the coming days.

He explained that he needs to read the details thoroughly and speak with relevant people before responding. Lehmann stated that he wants to ensure he says what he wants to say and answers the questions appropriately. His comments reflect a desire to handle the renewed scrutiny with caution and thoroughness.

Lehmann also referenced a specific conversation with reserve batter Peter Handscomb on a walkie-talkie at Newlands. Lehmann claims his message to Handscomb was, what the f--- is going on. This contrasts with Bancroft's allegation that Lehmann told Handscomb to get the f---ing sandpaper off Bangers now. The discrepancy highlights the conflicting narratives surrounding the incident.

Saker And Khawaja Claims Fuel Dispute

David Saker has not responded to numerous enquiries from the masthead regarding his involvement in the scandal. His last public comments on the issue were made in 2021 following an interview with Bancroft. At that time, Saker admitted that there were many people to blame for the events in South Africa.

Saker stated that the gravity of the mistake was not fully apparent until it all came out. He acknowledged that he could have been blamed and that the situation could have been stopped but was not. Saker suggested that fingers could be pointed at him, Cameron Bancroft, or other people involved in the team.

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Joe Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft have alleged that the coaching staff were fully aware of the sandpaper plot. They claim that the entire team and support staff knew about the plan. Khawaja described a conversation where Saker smiled with satisfaction and told them they needed more swing.

Khawaja wrote that he saw Bancroft pick up the sandpaper and put it in his pocket. He described the coach giving both him and Bancroft a wry smile of satisfaction before walking away. This testimony supports the claim that the coaching staff were not only aware but also supportive of the actions.

Internal Conflict And Former Coach Response

Justin Langer, the former batting coach, has disputed the implications that the entire team was complicit. Langer stated that he was very disappointed with the broad nature of the recent statements. He argued that Khawaja's implication that everyone was involved is absolutely false.

Langer asserted that he did not hear or know anything about any discussions around ball tampering in Port Elizabeth or Cape Town. He stated that his first knowledge of the issue was when it appeared on the big screen in Cape Town. Langer was sitting on the outside balcony at the time when he learned of the scandal.

The Australian Test and one-day international captain, Pat Cummins, is under intense scrutiny. Bancroft and Chadd Sayers have challenged Cummins' statements during his extraordinary press conference. The controversy has created significant tension within the team and the coaching staff.

Bancroft wrote that the recent events made him feel angry, betrayed, and alone. The allegations against Lehmann and Saker have reignited the debate over accountability in the 2018 sandpaper scandal. Cricket Australia continues to review all evidence to determine the full extent of involvement by all parties.