Cricket Australia interim chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg will hold a press conference at 1.30pm AEDT before the third and deciding ODI between Australia and England in Hobart at 2.30pm AEDT.

Cricket Australia interim chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg will give a press conference live at 1.30pm AEDT. The press conference appears to be in relation to Sandpapergate, and the divisions that have emerged in a generation of cricketers since Usman Khawaja went public with his views.

Cricket Australia has not confirmed what Boon and Greenberg will say. The timing places the press conference immediately before the third and deciding one-day international between Australia and England in Hobart. That match is due to start at 2.30pm AEDT. This live blog will bring you the press conference first, followed by full coverage of the ODI decider.

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We also hope to bring you a livestream of the press conference, so please keep refreshing your web browser for the latest update. G day everyone, and welcome to our live blog of today third and deciding one-day international between Australia and England in Hobart. Play is due to start at 2.30pm AEDT.

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But first we will bring you the live press conference from Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg and interim chairman David Boon, which is due to start at 1.30pm AEDT. The press conference comes as Australia prepares to return to South Africa for a first Test series since 2018.

Cameron Bancroft Returns to Sheffield Shield

That return has sat very heavily on Cameron Bancroft shoulders, given that there was always a chance his name would be dragged back into it as the player who used sandpaper on the ball. When Bancroft made his first Sheffield Shield century in a year against South Australia at Adelaide Oval two weeks ago, the celebration was meaningful. After cutting a boundary, he sank to his knees with what looked like relief.

And not just relief it was noticeable that a weight appeared to be lifted from his shoulders. The weight had not just been about making hundreds. Bancroft now has the opportunity to open up. Usman Khawaja intended to come forward with his recollections of the Sandpapergate episode.

Usman Khawaja Book Sales Boost

His decision to go public has created divisions in a generation of cricketers and has kept the issue in the headlines ahead of the South Africa tour. Meanwhile, they say all publicity is good publicity and it appears that Usman Khawaja book sales have received a boost following the controversy. That is a provisional figure, with final first-week figures not due until Thursday.

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For the amount the publishers are said to have paid for it, they would want to be getting numbers like that to get a return on their investment, and the key will be if they can sustain it through to Christmas, but it is a great start, the industry insider said. The book has drawn fresh attention to the 2018 ball-tampering incident and the roles of those involved.