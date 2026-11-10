Cricket Australia rules out new investigation into 2018 sandpaper scandal after Khawaja book claims

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg says there will be no new investigation into the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal despite Usman Khawaja's book claims that the entire team knew about ball-tampering. David Warner has backed Khawaja's account and criticised the original probe.

Cricket Australia will not reopen an investigation into the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal, chief executive Todd Greenberg has confirmed, despite Usman Khawaja's claims that the entire Australian Test team knew about the ball-tampering.

Khawaja's book, Sabr, is released today. Previews in the past week revealed his claims about the saga, which led to the suspensions of captain Steve Smith and openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. In the book, Khawaja says the team started using sandpaper on the ball in the Test prior to the match in Cape Town, where Bancroft was caught on camera tampering with the ball.

Also read Khawaja says Smith stopped him revealing ball tampering truth in 2018

Speaking on radio station SEN, Greenberg said he respected Khawaja's right to tell his side of the story, but said his claims contradict the recollections of others in that 2018 team. There are specific details in his book that contradict the versions that have been provided by others, Greenberg said.

Cricket Australia Stance On Investigation

It is important to know that back at that time, players were urged to come forward, and they had the opportunity to do so over these past eight years, and that remains the case. We have said we are comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we have received, he said. That includes what we have seen from Usman, and our position has not changed on that.

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We do not see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. I do not think there is anything that can be gained from that. Greenberg was CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association at the time Smith, Warner and Bancroft were banned for their role in the ball-tampering at Cape Town in March 2018 during the third Test against South Africa.

Cricket Australia's 2018 investigation determined only Smith, Warner and Bancroft knew of the ball-tampering ploy, suspending the trio while clearing all others of wrongdoing. Smith and Warner were handed one-year bans by Cricket Australia, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension. Khawaja was not interviewed as part of the probe. On Monday, Warner backed Khawaja's version of events.

Uzzie, I throw my full support behind you. I thank you for everything you have done, he said in an Instagram statement. It is 100 per cent accurate, what you have said. Now everyone knows the truth, it is out there.

David Warner Backs Khawaja Claims

People wanted to know it, you have come out and said it, and now people are saying, Why eight years on? talking about selling a book. This is Usman's story. This is what Usman believes. Uzzie wrote down every single thing from that day on.

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Uzzie, thank you. Warner also slammed Cricket Australia's investigation into the incident in the wake of the 2018 tour of South Africa. Now, this whole interview process was rushed and botched, he said. Uzzie was sitting next to Cameron Bancroft in the dressing room.

Uzzie was not interviewed. How is that a thorough investigation? It baffles me. We are not here to point fingers and we are not opening old wounds.

It is about accountability, transparency ensuring that the truth is properly examined, and perhaps it is time people stop scrutinising the person asking for accountability, and asking those responsible for the investigation to provide it. There were a lot of statements and inaccuracies over the last eight years that were out in the media by people and there were a lot of people who stayed silent.

Warner is the first of the banned trio to speak publicly in the wake of Khawaja's comments being made public. Greenberg told SEN he had spoken to a number of players since Khawaja's claims surfaced at the weekend. People have very different views of what happened, and recollections of what happened, Greenberg said. He suggested the passage of time and the differing perspectives of those involved make any new investigation unlikely to produce a definitive conclusion.

Wider Impact On Australian Cricket

Khawaja has also claimed that ball-tampering was commonplace in Sheffield Shield during his career, specifically highlighting Victoria as the state that was best at the dark arts. The episode remains one of the most damaging in Australian cricket history, leading to a cultural review and a change in leadership. Smith and Warner have since returned to the national team, while Bancroft has also continued his career.

Greenberg's stance signals that the governing body is focused on moving forward rather than reopening old wounds. His remarks come as the cricket world continues to react to Khawaja's revelations, which have added a new layer to the understanding of the scandal.