Cricket Australia's Revised Plans on Selling Big Bash League Clubs Spark Controversy

Cricket Australia's revised plans to allow individual states to sell-off Big Bash League clubs in time for the 2027-28 season have sparked controversy, with concerns about control and governance raised. The governing body is compiling details for a 'self-determination model' to sell stakes in the BBL clubs, leaving the state associations free to decide when and whether to sell.

That's the central question swirling around Cricket Australia's revised plans to allow individual states to sell-off Big Bash League clubs in time for the 2027-28 season, while others wait and see.

The governing body has been compiling details for a 'self-determination model' to sell stakes in the BBL clubs. According to three senior Australian cricket sources speaking on condition of anonymity as talks are ongoing, state associations will essentially be allowed to do what they want, when they want. Any stakes sold will afford the investors a return of club profits, including a cut of broadcast rights revenue into the future, commensurate with the percentage of the club they buy.

It is possible that the rights to the BBL will be sold separately after 2031, rather than being part of an aggregated deal, as has been the case since 2013. There will be a 'tax' of some kind paid in the future by those states that choose to wait for greater certainty and higher club valuations rather than selling immediately.

The commercial co, a 'for profit' vehicle, will be responsible for passing on as much money as possible to the game's grassroots levels. The commercial co would comprised of representatives from CA, the state associations and also the private investors themselves





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cricket Australia BBL Clubs State Associations Self-Determination Model Self-Determination Model To Sell Stakes In The Control And Governance Trade-Off Rights To The BBL Domestic Broadcast Rights Arrangements Broadcast Rights Revenue State Chairs Australian Cricket Sources Indian Premier League Final Australian Cricket Chief Executive State Counterparts Chief Executive Vacation IPL Final Test Matches

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia's Tax Shift Resulting in High Income Earners Now 'a Massive Disincentive for Work'A former economic policy adviser suggests that the adjustment in the top tax bracket to its highest real rate in 20 years is a 'terrible mistake', stating that it is a significant disincentive for work and highly skilled international labor.

Read more »

Exporting Education Dependence In Australia's Halls Of Knowledge As Foreign Students Numbers ChangeThe article discusses how Australia's best and brightest universities, The University of NSW and The University of Sydney, have become dependent on exporting education, with revenue from international students totalling $1.7 billion. However, the article also mentions that the Albanese government is attempting to reduce the intake and refuse visas for international students. Furthermore, foreign student numbers are being conflated with political and community concerns about immigration.

Read more »

Stephen Colbert's Final Show Brings Out Big Names in Emotional FarewellStephen Colbert bid farewell to The Late Show with a star-studded final episode, featuring Sir Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, among others.

Read more »

Australia's Small Businesses Suspect CGT Changes, PM Open to Adjusting Discretionary Testamentary Trusts; Australia's New US Ambassador AuthorisedNews stories discuss concerns from Australian small businesses about changes to the CGT discount and rebuttals from the PM to claims about a 'death tax' and investment incentives. Also, Greg Moriarty, Australia's new ambassador to the US, has been given clearance by President Donald Trump. Iran says the latest US proposal partially bridged the gap on the Iran nuclear deal with the European Union and other signatories.

Read more »