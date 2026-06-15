Cricket Australia, States Agree In-Principle to BBL Privatisation Model

Cricket Australia and the six state cricket bodies have reached an in-principle agreement on a self-determination model that would allow private investment in Big Bash League clubs, marking a major step toward privatisation of the popular T20 competition.

Cricket Victoria's bold Big Bash League privatisation plan has moved significantly forward after rival states reached an in-principle agreement on a " self-determination model " for private investment.

In a meeting today, Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird and representatives from the six state cricket bodies endorsed the model, which would allow individual states to sell stakes in their BBL franchises if they choose. However, the proposal still requires approval from each state board and must address several key conditions, including governance restructuring for both the BBL and Cricket Australia, as well as securing the Australian Cricketers' Association's consent.

The breakthrough comes despite earlier caution from Cricket NSW, Queensland Cricket and the South Australian Cricket Association over long-term financial implications. The parties must now finalize details on administration, funding distribution, and player benefits before the model can be implemented





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