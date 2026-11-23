Cricket NSW has blocked the Perth Bears from using North Sydney Oval for their first trial game in 2027. The Bears will instead open pre-season at a 5000-capacity ground in Merrylands.

The Perth Bears have been denied a homecoming to North Sydney Oval for their first trial game after Cricket NSW informed the new NRL franchise it cannot use the suburban venue.

The Bears were told on Monday morning that Cricket NSW could not afford to give up the ground. Surrendering it would force grade cricket club Norths to give up 50 per cent of its home matches, as well as finals if the team qualified. North Sydney Oval also serves as a back-up ground to the Sydney Cricket Ground. That means there would be no fallback option for Sheffield Shield matches if the SCG became unavailable.

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Bears Open Season At Granville Park

As a result, the Bears will open their pre-season with a clash against an opponent yet to be confirmed. The match will be played at an understated setting for a fixture of such historic import. The venue is situated within Granville Park in Merrylands and has a capacity of just 5000. Only 750 of those seats are in the grandstand.

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The Bears will represent Western Australia while wearing the colours and emblem of the former foundation club North Sydney. Their first trial game was expected to mark a romantic return to their spiritual home. The cost of taking out and dropping in a cricket wicket to accommodate the football is about $200,000. The Bears were initially prepared to cover half of those costs.

However, the disruption to the cricket schedule meant the parties could not come to terms for the 2027 season. The short time frames forced Cricket NSW to make a definitive call, which came on Monday morning. Speaking at the release of the NRL draw on Friday, NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys said he was ready to intervene to end the stalemate and ensure the Bears returned to North Sydney Oval.

Vlandys Calls For Stadium Resolution

It is their spiritual home, and why would you rob the fan of that? V'landys said at the time. It is beyond comprehension. So there has got to be a resolution reached to it.

Despite V'landys offering to step in, the deadline left no room for a deal. The decision is sure to be a talking point when Bears coach Mal Meninga and general manager of football Gareth Holmes address the media in Perth later on Monday. The rejection dashes hopes of a romantic homecoming for the Bears, who carry the history of North Sydney into a new era. Their pre-season opener will now be staged far from the famous oval.

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Bears legend Greg Florimo was pictured after a match at North Sydney Oval in 1993, a reminder of the club's deep ties to the venue. Those ties will not be renewed for the first trial game of the new franchise. Cricket commitments at the ground made the request impossible to approve for 2027. Norths would have lost half of their home matches, and potential finals, had the football been accommodated.

Wicket Cost And Scheduling Conflicts

The SCG back-up role added another layer of risk. Without North Sydney Oval available, Sheffield Shield matches would have no alternative venue if the SCG could not be used. The Bears had been ready to pay half of the estimated $200,000 cost for removing and reinstalling the cricket wicket. That offer was not enough to overcome the scheduling conflict.

V'landys had described the situation as beyond comprehension and called for a resolution. No resolution came before Cricket NSW delivered its final answer on Monday morning. Meninga and Holmes are expected to face questions about the decision when they speak to reporters in Perth. The Bears must now prepare for their first pre-season game at a venue with only 750 grandstand seats. More to come.