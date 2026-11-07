Brian Devine Banned Two Years for Finger-Clicking Deception in Cricket

Brian Devine, known as Clicky Ponting, received a two-year suspension from the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League for clicking his fingers to mimic the sound of a ball nicking the bat. Saltburn Cricket Club was fined 300 pounds and its 2nd XI relegated with a 60-point deduction.

Brian Devine, an English amateur cricketer dubbed Clicky Ponting on social media, has been suspended for two years by the North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League.

The ban runs from 30 September 2026 to 29 September 2028 and covers all cricket under the England and Wales Cricket Board jurisdiction. The suspension includes playing, coaching, umpiring, scoring and managing junior teams. The league announced the penalty after a three-person disciplinary panel reviewed viral video footage, player interviews and written statements. Devine, who plays for Saltburn Cricket Club, was accused of clicking his fingers to mimic the sound of a ball nicking the bat.

Also read Brian Devine Banned for Clicky Ponting Scandal Saltburn Punished

Ricky Ponting Reacts To Finger Clicking Scandal

He did this on deliveries that the batter missed and the wicketkeeper caught, trying to trick umpires into giving incorrect decisions. The video footage circulated widely on social media and made international headlines. It showed Devine making deliberate finger clicks as the ball passed the bat without contact, proving the sounds were artificial. Saltburn Cricket Club was fined 300 pounds, about 402.87 dollars, for the breach.

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The club's 2nd XI has been relegated to division three of the NYSDCL and will start the 2027 season with a 60-point deduction. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who inspired the Clicky Ponting nickname, said the connotations of someone named after him cheating were not amusing at first. After thinking about it, he had a chuckle. Ponting compared the technique to Shane Warne's flipper delivery.

He said Warne's fingers used to click when he bowled the flipper, but Warne used legitimate ball manipulation with his finger and thumb under the ball. Ponting called the episode a bit of fun and said it did not worry him much, though he wished the headline had not been there. Former Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood said such deceptive practices have existed in cricket clubs for over a century.

Hazlewood Notes Amateur Cricket Lacks Snicko Tech

He argued that livestreaming and video technology have made these historical anecdotes more visible to the public. Hazlewood said you could ask around cricket clubs for years and find many stories of people trying to get away with things like that. Unlike professional cricket, amateur levels have no Snicko technology to confirm whether a noise is actually an edge. Saltburn Cricket Club released a statement in late July addressing the allegations.

The club said it is a family-centric amateur team run by volunteers and treated the complaint with utmost seriousness. The club confirmed it cooperated fully with the league's investigation and suspended the player immediately. The statement said the player will not play for them again this season or in the foreseeable future, pending the final outcome of the investigation. This case highlights the tension between informal volunteer-run clubs and increasing scrutiny of amateur sports through digital media.

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It serves as a reminder that the digital age holds all participants accountable for their conduct on the field.