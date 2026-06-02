Cricket Victoria proposes merger of Stars and Renegades and sale of second BBL licence to private investor

Victoria plans to combine its two Big Bash franchises into a single Melbourne team, launch a navy‑blue brand and seek a private buyer for its remaining licence, pending approval from Cricket Australia and the players' association.

Cricket Victoria has announced a plan to restructure its presence in the Big Bash League by merging the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades into a single franchise that will compete under the simple name Melbourne.

The new club will don a navy blue strip and call the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground its home venue. The merger also creates the opportunity for the state association to place one of its two existing BBL licences on the market, seeking a private investor to acquire the stake.

In a statement, CV chair Ross Hepburn said the board feels a duty to safeguard Victorian cricket for the long term and that exploring new sources of capital could fortify the sport at every level, from grassroots to elite competition. He added that the process will begin with an expressions of interest phase that will be open to qualified parties who can demonstrate a commitment to growing the game in the state.

The proposed nickname for the unified side, Bushrangers, harks back to a historic moniker used in past Victorian men's competitions, though the branding is still under discussion. The precise branding and whether the Stars and Renegades will continue to operate as separate entities for the 2026‑27 season remain uncertain. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has indicated that the forthcoming campaign will proceed as normal, suggesting that the merger may not take effect until after the current season concludes.

Any sale of a BBL licence will also require the endorsement of the Australian Cricketers Association, an entity that has yet to give its consent to the proposed changes. The broader context of these moves is the ongoing debate about privatising the Big Bash League. Earlier this year, Cricket Australia's plan to allow a phased sale of stakes in BBL clubs by state associations was stalled after Queensland and New South Wales opposed the original model.

South Australia floated a hybrid approach, while Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia expressed openness to bringing private capital into their franchises. Greenberg explained that the governing body is now analysing alternative structures that could allow some states to attract private investment while others retain full ownership, with the aim of maximising market value and ensuring the league's growth benefits the entire sport.

He stressed that any new model must be evaluated through the lens of the overall health of Australian cricket. The outcome of these discussions will shape the future landscape of the Big Bash League, potentially ushering in a new era of private partnership and consolidated team identities in Victoria and beyond





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