Cricket Victoria Reverses Course, Plans to Sell Melbourne Renegades Licence Amid Big Bash League Financial Crisis

Faced with a mounting financial crisis, Cricket Victoria has abandoned its earlier opposition and now plans to sell its Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League licence. The decision follows a dramatic reassessment of Cricket Australia's funding shortfall, which escalated from an estimated $90 million to nearly $400 million. The state body will rebrand the Melbourne Stars and place the Renegades in caretaker mode ahead of the sale, aiming to create a unified Victorian team identity while navigating complex board approvals and player contract transfers.

The Big Bash League (BBL) rivalry between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades has long been a marquee event, drawing massive crowds such as the over 80,000 spectators at the MCG for a peak derby.

Historical moments like the 2013 on-field confrontation between Shane Warne and Marlon Samuels are etched in BBL folklore. The competition culminated in a 2019 final between these two clubs at Marvel Stadium for the league trophy.

However, the future of these franchises is now in flux due to significant financial pressures on Cricket Australia (CA), with an estimated funding shortfall that has ballooned from $90 million to approximately $400 million. Cricket Victoria (CV), which previously opposed selling BBL club stakes to protect community assets, has reversed its stance.

CV CEO Nick Cummins explained that the dire financial outlook forced the board to accept that asset sales are a necessity to avoid deeper funding cuts that would impact grassroots cricket. By late 2025, CV decided to merge its BBL operations, rebranding the Melbourne Stars and placing the Renegades in caretaker mode, with the intent to sell the Renegades licence by February.

The process faces hurdles, including gaining CA board approval, negotiating with the Australian Cricketers Association over player contracts, and coordinating with other states like NSW, Queensland, and South Australia, which have reservations about the sale model. Cummins highlighted the need for organizational certainty to retain staff, integrating all BBL employees into a single entity before the sale.

The decision to retire the Stars brand also confronts opposition from figures like club patron Glenn Maxwell and former president Eddie McGuire, but CV argues a unified Victorian identity is crucial to matching the popularity of state-aligned teams like the Perth Scorchers





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