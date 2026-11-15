Police link The Commission infighting to two murders, three shootings and arson attacks after Kaz Hamad jailed

Factions of the tobacco and drug empire left by imprisoned kingpin Kaz Hamad are fighting for control, with police suspecting the gang behind two murders, three shootings and a series of arson attacks.

Infighting inside the organised crime gang The Commission is suspected to be behind two murders, three shootings and a series of arson attacks. Factions of the empire left by imprisoned kingpin Kaz Hamad are scrambling for control of a multibillion-dollar tobacco and drug enterprise.

Police and underworld sources, who cannot be identified publicly, say fractures inside the group have led to a power struggle and serious internecine violence since Hamad was jailed for life in Iraq in July. The violence includes two recent drive-by shootings targeting the home of an underworld family that runs one of the largest tobacco distribution and retailing networks in the country. Members of the family were former allies of the Haddara crime gang, which Hamad virtually destroyed in 2024.

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Violence Erupts Outside Hadfield Home

On November 3, a gun battle erupted outside a home linked to the family in Hadfield just after 4am. The family members allegedly involved in the illicit tobacco market do not live at that address, and nine people were inside at the time. An 18-year-old man suspected of opening fire on the house from a stolen white Toyota Kluger is believed to have been wounded in return fire by someone protecting the property.

In a bid to defend the home, a dump truck was parked in front as a protective screen. Just over a week later, the property was again targeted in a drive-by shooting. By then it had been abandoned. It was at least the third time the family had been targeted since September, when a Sunshine tobacco shop operated by one of its members was burnt to the ground.

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Police have not made any arrests and the motive remains unknown. The illicit tobacco cartel Hamad formed in early 2025 followed a near two-year campaign of firebombings and shootings that forced major players out and compelled others to join him. The Hamad cartel grew to control thousands of shops around the country, which are expected to pay $5000 a month in tax and sell the gang's discount illicit cigarettes.

Cartel Network Ruptures Without Hamad

His network united manufacturing, importing, distributing and retailing into a single operation. Those alliances are now rupturing without firm central control, and a dispute over profits has arisen in the absence of his iron-fisted pressure.

"It's a fight over turf. There's no one really in control any more, and it's all breaking down," an underworld source said.

"There's way too much money to be left just lying around, but it's getting harder out there to make money because of the crackdowns," the source said, referring to pressure from law enforcement and regulators. The Commission itself, a crime gang with an estimated minimum of 200 members, has also begun to fracture, a police source said.

"Hamad was like the undisputed heavyweight champion. There was always going to be a scramble once it was clear he was gone," an organised crime detective said.

"But it's just too early to see all the sides," said the detective, who cannot be identified publicly. Hamad's succession plan was thrown into doubt by the arrest of his second-in-command and cousin, Ahmed Al Hamza, in Qatar in late 2025. Al Hamza's current circumstances are unknown, leaving a vacuum following Hamad's detention only months later. Hamad was arrested in January 2026 by Iraqi authorities working off intelligence from the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police's Lunar Taskforce.

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Police Investigate Syndicate Member Murders

He was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to life in prison in late July. Victoria Police is investigating whether insider violence is behind at least two murders in less than a fortnight targeting members or known associates of the Hamad syndicate. One victim was gunned down in broad daylight inside his home on October 14 by a lone gunman.

Less than a fortnight later, the father of alleged long-time Hamad associate George "Snowman Adam" Serevetas was gunned down outside a property in Reservoir. Victim Elias Serevetas, 55, had previously been the listed owner of a tobacco shop in the West Australian town of Kalgoorlie but was not a member of The Commission. His son George had allegedly orchestrated a string of extortions for Hamad in the early days of the tobacco war.

A prosecution against George Serevetas was dropped reportedly after witnesses and victims refused to co-operate. No one has been arrested for the murders of Albadri or Serevetas. Sources with knowledge of the conflict, who cannot be publicly identified, describe it as a worsening fight between the two Alis. They are Ali al-Huseini in Iraq and another Hamad lieutenant, 30-year-old convicted drug trafficker Ali Alkhafaji, also known as Ali Ramos.

Alkhafaji was a close associate of Hamad's brother Maytham and the organisation's second-in-command, Ahmad Al Hamza. All three were once implicated in the same 2017 underworld murder, but charges were dropped against Alkhafaji and Maytham, while Al Hamza was acquitted. Alkhafaji is suspected by police of using the Hamad network to unleash a wave of firebombings, home invasions and shootings.

Suspects Al-Huseini and Alkhafaji Lead Fracture

Ali al-Huseini, 23, is a suspected Hamad triggerman who fled Australia for Iraq in June 2022 after a failed hit on Sam "The Punisher" Abdulrahim. Huseini was among close associates on the run from Australian authorities who formed Hamad's inner circle in Baghdad. Police suspect Huseini was the commanding influence behind the so-called bar wars extortion plot that led to dozens of firebombings, kidnappings and shootings earlier this year targeting Melbourne's nightlife scene.

Al-Huseini and Alkhafaji operate from the shadows overseas, directing members in Melbourne through encrypted communications. The Commission has moved in a distinctive new direction since Hamad's fall, expanding to conducting extortions over encrypted platforms. It remains to be seen how the street crews inside The Commission, also known as the 313, will line up in the absence of their leader Hamad. His control was infamously built on his charisma and a reputation for violence.

The infighting has come as the organisation is under intense pressure from law enforcement seeking to capitalise on Hamad's downfall, and in response to worsening violence around the state from what is known as the tobacco war.